GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls (6-3) at Brooklyn Nets (7-3) For the first time this season, the Chicago Bulls are facing adversity. They are coming off two tough losses against a short-handed Philadelphia 76ers team. You hoped the Bulls could have won both those games, expected the Bulls to at least split, and are now disappointed after the Bulls got swept in that mini series. Part of that is figuring out how to unlock Nikola Vucevic’s game. The veteran big man is in the midst of one of the worst offensive cold streaks of his career. He’s shooting wildly inefficiently on that end and has been missing the open shots that he has been given.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO