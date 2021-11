Legislators from New York and New Jersey appear on the verge of a major victory as House Democrats have forged a compromise that would raise the cap on State and Local Tax (SALT) deductions from the current $10,000 to $80,000, the Daily News reports. The relaxed cap on federal tax returns would last until 2031. The deal is part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Build Back Better plan, which, even if it passes in the House of Representatives next week, still faces a stern test in the U.S. Senate.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO