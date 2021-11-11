Five from Niagara Wheatfield make All-NFL girls volleyball

Mike Dziak/contributorNiagara Wheatfield junior libero Sasha Zayatz bumps the ball during Friday's win over Sweet Home in the Section VI Class A championship at North Tonawanda. Zayatz was one of five Falcons to earn All-NFL honors this season, making the second team.

The Niagara Frontier League announced its fall all-league teams Saturday, and it was no surprise to see five Niagara Wheatfield Falcons make the cut for girls volleyball.

Middle hitter Elanna Lysiak and outside hitter Kelsey Tylec, both seniors, made first team All-NFL for NW, which won the league and Section VI Class A championships and holds a 20-0 record heading into Friday's Far West Regional against Churchville-Chili in Rochester. Eighth-grade setter Lyndsay Tylec and junior libero Sasha Zayatz made second team, while senior right/outside hitter Emily Quider made third.

Grand Island and Lockport each also placed two players on the first team, with junior libero Natalyn Cordero and senior OH Tess Sorel representing the Vikings and a pair of juniors, rightside hitter Niaya Vohland and setter Iyanna King, the Lions. Kenmore West senior setter Molly Frothingham rounded out the group.

Two more junior Blue Devils, libero Elaina DiNunzio and middle/right hitter Delia Lake, made second team. So did Lockport junior libero Brianna Delaney, sophomore GI setter Emma Santorio and North Tonawanda senior setter Brianna Starr.

Making the third team along with Quider were GI sophomore MH Anna Kurtzhalts, Lewiston-Porter senior RH/libero Lauren Lunshof, Kenmore East senior libero Jessica Neubert, NT junior libero Ally Privitera, Lockport senior OH Bryann Simpson and West junior OH Ella Valente.

On the boys' side, senior OH Nick Karnath of NFL champion Grand Island was named player of the year. Two Viking seniors, MH Jonathan Simpson and libero Paul Wynne, made first team, as did junior MH Eddie Kwarciak. Senior MH Jack Doebler made second team while junior setter Talon Newton made third.

Also on the first team were Lockport junior OH/MH Kaidan Krchniak and senior MH Andrew Mullane, NW senior OH Dylon Klidonas and NT junior OH/OP Patrick McNeil.

A pair of Lockport freshmen, setter Ryan McKinney and OH Lucas Pynn, made second team, along with NW senior MH Jacob Walter and junior setter Nick Paszt, NT senior OP Nikolas D'Andrea and Niagara Falls senior OH Riley Cardinali.

Lockport landed two more on the third team, sophomore libero Brayden Secrist and junior MH Zach Sanders. Also on the squad were NT junior setter/OH Aaron Samsel, NW senior OH Matthew Jelen and a pair of Ken East seniors, MH Caleb Frye and setter Tommy Kline.

In the Niagara-Orleans League, Royalton-Hartland junior OH Samantha Albright was named player of the year and was joined by senior teammates Allison Dent (libero) and Marissa Scott (OH) on the first team. Newfane senior middle blocker Jensen McGhee and junior libero Emma Hoffer joined her, as did Akron senior OH Ella Hill.

Making second team were Roy-Hart's MB duo, junior Alex Stern and senior Ava Brigham; Newfane outside hitters Lauren Bax, a junior, and Sarah Leibring, a senior; Wilson senior OH Samantha Herlan and Akron senior RH Giahna LaFromboise.

Newfane seniors Alayna Ander and Skylar Renz and junior Charley Buscaglia were named honorable mentions, as were Roy-Hart juniors Makenna Eisenheimer and Samantha McIntyre and Wilson senior Emma Hurtgam, sophomore Cait Cliffe and junior Hanna Roberts.