When he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001, Mike Krzyzewski spoke about a metaphor that guides his life and his coaching. “I always talk about being on a train every season,” the Duke coach told the audience, which included basketball greats, his former players and his lifelong friends from his native Chicago. “You are either on the train or you’re not on the train. The train is always moving. You can get on or get off. But when you’re on, you had better be on all the way.”

