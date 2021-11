Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen says there's no excuses for Denmark after defeat to Scotland. Already qualified for the World Cup, the Danes lost 2-0 on Monday night. Afterwards, AC said: "Today was a bit of a forgotten book. We were not very good. Especially not in the first half. In the second half we found a little better space, so there is more sharpness missing in the last pass. So there was a little missing today, but we are incredibly proud of what we have done.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO