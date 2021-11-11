Reps Deny Claims Christopher Williams Is In Coma

They've been in the throes of divorce for most of the year, but it looks as if Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are on good terms. The pair have seemingly been at odds on social media for some time, even prior to announcing their split. There have been scathing accusations of infidelities and reports that Mena allegedly destroyed her estranged husband's personal items, and it all came at a time when the pair welcomed their second child into the world.

