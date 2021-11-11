Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers (5-7) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 109, Phoenix Suns 119 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel on LA’s play since the Portland loss: “This group is going to be all right. It’s a little bumpy early, but we believe we’re going to do special things this year. So it was a great response in the last two games.” – 1:55 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Frank Kaminsky has framed his mindset this year around wanting to be who he thinks he is and proving it to himself instead of trying to prove everyone else wrong.

It has changed his play and has him thriving to start this Suns season: arizonasports.com/story/2888326/… – 1:45 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers’ Anthony Davis: “After that Portland loss, we took that personally. We’re not that type of team – no energy, no effort & a little bit of selfishness. We just tried to change that.” – 1:45 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russ says the Lakers “BS’d” the game in Portland, and it forced them to take a look at their approach. pic.twitter.com/wKIrKnZJWK – 1:40 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis: “After that Portland loss, we took that personally. We’re not that type of team, no energy and no effort.” – 1:12 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis: “After that Portland loss, we took that personally.” – 1:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Frank Kaminsky really outscored entire Trail Blazers bench tonight… – 1:08 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

This is important: Tony’s birthday cake is a Blackberry 😂 pic.twitter.com/RrjqWFUEHA – 1:08 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Frank Kaminsky’s full quote after being asked by @Duane Rankin about an honest conversation in the offseason he had with head coach Monty Williams in which Monty told him he was too good to be available: pic.twitter.com/hnuG9sWzLz – 12:54 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Well, as far as rest disadvantage goes…

LA Clippers had to host a Trail Blazers team that had an extra day off last night

Next two Clippers opponents will be playing on second night of back-to-back

Then Clippers will play their first back-to-back of the season Sunday. – 12:47 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 takeaways from Phoenix #Suns win over Portland Trail Blazers on Frank Kaminsky’s career night (w/video) #RipCity #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:43 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Per the Suns, tonight’s 31 points were the second-most Frank Kaminsky has scored in any NBA or college game. He had 43 as a junior at Wisconsin – 12:39 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

KAT last week: “If I know one thing about slides here in Minnesota, [our losing streak] could go from 3 to 18, 19, 20 really quick.”

They have lost 6 straight games. Their next opponents are Lakers, Clippers, Suns. pic.twitter.com/k6k0vcV2QI – 12:32 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

It’s hard not to root for Frank Kaminsky. You could tell having games like this, where he wanted to be in Phoenix, after nearly being out of the league, means a lot to him: pic.twitter.com/7VVHwC6w7d – 12:16 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I want to be who I think that I am.”

#Suns Frank Kaminsky as he elaborated on a conversation he had with Monty Williams during free agency. Kaminsky finished with a career high 31 points in tonight’s win over Blazers. pic.twitter.com/ueZtBrEExm – 12:10 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Frank Kaminsky said he had opportunities this past offseason to go elsewhere but he wanted to stay with the Suns because this is where he feels the best. Has had his mindset centered around proving himself right instead of proving everyone else wrong. – 12:08 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

After nearly being out of the league 2 years ago, Frank Kaminsky said he’s fallen into the trap of wanting to prove people wrong instead of proving himself right.

This year, his focus is “I wanna be who I am.” – 12:06 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Frank Kaminsky on his career night: “I still don’t think it’s really hit me but like I said, it’s a mindset. Go out there and play hard, be ready for anything.” – 12:02 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s having a hell of two weeks.” Jae Crowder about Frank Kaminsky. #Suns – 11:58 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jae Crowder on Frank Kaminsky: “Frank is having a hell of a two weeks, man. He’s playing great basketball.”

Said the Suns know what he brings and it’s no coincidence how he’s performing now – 11:57 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

WINS & WINGS!

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I think he was tired.” Chris Paul on Frank Kaminsky, who scored a career-high 31 points. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rP8tsHMvBE – 11:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams had high praise for Frank Kaminsky on his career night: pic.twitter.com/6vAjZr1x9o – 11:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Thought he was too good to be available.” Monty Williams to Frank Kaminsky during free agency. #Suns – 11:39 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams described Mikal Bridges’ effort tonight as one where he’s “everywhere.” Said Bridges knows coming into a game against the Blazers that he’s going to defend Lillard and vice versa for Dame. Gave Bridges credit for forcing Dame into tough shots that most guys can’t. – 11:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said the Suns are at their best when they play with pace. Noted they’re not trying to be the highest-paced team, since he’s not sure that equates to anything, but they “don’t want to be the slowest.” – 11:36 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Frank Kaminsky’s 31 points tonight makes him the first Suns reserve to score 30+ since Jamal Crawford’s 51 in 2019. – 11:30 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Any surprise here? 😏

Tonight’s @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game pic.twitter.com/4mfdiNZQRe – 11:28 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Final 📊

Dame: 28p/7r/7a

Norm: 23p/3r

CJ: 18p/7a/4r

Larry: 13p/5r/3a

Nas: 8p/7r

Nurk: 8p/6r/3a

RoCo: 7p/3r

Cody: 2p/6r

Ant: 2p/3r

Tony: 2r – 11:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It’s been like week’s worth of strong games for Frank Kaminsky now. Didn’t necessarily see that coming. – 11:25 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Portland loses 119-109 at Phoenix, and is now 0-6 on road, joining Houston (0-7) as NBA’s only winless team on road. This ties the 1976-77 team for fourth longest winless streak on road to open season. Franchise record is 13 road losses to start season (1980-81). – 11:23 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

🖐 ☝️

Keep it rolling. pic.twitter.com/aEfbPZrz9J – 11:23 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN! pic.twitter.com/cmUABa71iu – 11:22 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Final.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/KRrl9gD08X – 11:21 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Suns 119, Blazers 109: FINAL. 28 points, 7 assists/rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 23 points, 3 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 18 points, 7 assists for @CJ McCollum. 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists for @Larry Nance Jr. – 11:21 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 119, POR 109

Kaminsky: 31 Pts, 7 Reb, 12-18 FG

Paul: 21 Pts, 7 Ast, 9-16 FG

McGee: 14 Pts, 8 Reb

Lillard: 28-7-7, 12-23 FG – 11:20 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tomorrow, get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley @CarlsJr with the purchase of a fountain drink! pic.twitter.com/xRPvAcJVY6 – 11:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul 3.

Dagger.

#Suns up 114-101 with 1:50 left.

Timeout Blazers – 11:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul says we’re done here. – 11:16 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

It’s Frank’s world and we’re just living in it. pic.twitter.com/1ctEAJcEFx – 11:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Huge board and kickout by Kaminsky to Bridges for 3.

#Suns up 10. – 11:16 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Who else but Frank Kaminsky makes probably the biggest play of the game with the offensive rebound and kickout to Bridges – 11:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Frank Kaminsky offensive board. Kicks out to Mikal Bridges. Corner 3.

Dude is just making plays left and right out here – 11:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Don’t know if it’s “Let’s Go Frank” or “Let’s go Tank,” but the chants are definitely for Kaminsky.

#Suns up 11 with 3:26 left.

Kaminsky with a career high 31 on 12-of-18 shooting. – 11:14 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

U of A fans gotta be having PTSD flashbacks from this beautiful Frank Kaminsky game. This is insane – 11:13 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Frank Kaminsky cooking the Blazers right now for 31 points. You truly hate to see it. – 11:12 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Soft switching everything has torpedoed the Blazers comeback push. Gotta fight to stay with the ball at some point idk I’m just a part time podcaster – 11:09 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Suns go 11-3 to push their lead back to double digits — 103-92 — with 5:28 to play. Blazers have gotten close a couple times, but the Suns manage it every time. – 11:08 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

🚨 CAREER-HIGH ALERT FOR @FSKPART3 🚨

29 POINTS AND COUNTING! – 11:08 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

During the Kings-Suns contest on Sunday, Marvin Bagley III reportedly refused to check into the game when asked by head coach Luke Walton.

Last month, Bagley’s agent Jeff Schwartz blasted the Kings for refusing to play or trade the former No. 2 pick: basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 11:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Frank Kaminsky career high 29.

Wow. #Suns up 103-92 with 5:30 left after Crowder 3.

Timeout #Blazers. 5:28 left – 11:07 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Frank Kaminsky is putting on a show against the Blazers and they have no answer for him. – 11:06 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Frank Kaminsky reaches his new career high of 29 points in the most Frank Kaminsky way possible, a clever use of his pivot foot – 11:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

That’s a career-high 29 points for Frank Kaminsky and we still have 6 minutes to go – 11:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

That’s McGee’s 5th foul. Frank Kaminsky will check in. A “Frank the Tank” chant starts – 11:04 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Blazers’ small lineup making a 4th quarter push in Phoenix: Simons, McCollum, Snell, Little and Nance have cut 10-point deficit to 93-89. Lillard now comes in for Snell to try and bring it home. – 11:03 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Great awareness there. Blazers knew what was coming, Nas was there to make the play, just couldn’t do it without fouling. – 11:03 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

McCollum gets his first three of the night to cut the Suns’ lead to 93-89 with 7:47 to play. – 11:00 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Blazers are within 4 with 7:47 to play, and you have to wonder how much longer Monty will leave his star on the bench.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker, too – 11:00 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The JaVale McGee Experience experience’d real hard on that last play – 10:59 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Here is Dame’s rest after playing the entire third quarter. At 30 mins with Suns up 10. – 10:54 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

12 minutes to rally.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ikUfx8y9YK – 10:53 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

One quarter left. pic.twitter.com/9JMHYV41YV – 10:52 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Suns 87, Blazers 77: end of third quarter. 23 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 3 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 11 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. – 10:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 87, POR 77

Kaminsky: 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 10-16 FG

Paul: 14 Pts, 5 Ast, 6-9 FG

Booker: 9 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 4-13 FG

Lillard: 23-6-5, 10-19 FG – 10:51 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

vintage scrambling defensive possession there by the Suns – 10:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

This was after Deandre Ayton walked over to show love to Kaminsky. Has tied career high with 27 in 22 minutes. #Suns pic.twitter.com/uL2bNveffP – 10:48 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Damian Lillard has 11 of his 23 points here in the 3rd. Frank Kaminsky has 9 of his 27 here in the quarter.

A clash between two NBA titans on our hands – 10:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kaminsky has 27 to tie a career high. #Suns up nine. – 10:44 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Dame’s found his rhythm. He’s got 23 points. He’s gonna have to rest at some point. Suns keep scoring to cancel it out. Lead is at 9. – 10:44 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

21 points & counting for Dame pic.twitter.com/r2LlnLVfGh – 10:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kaminsky 🔥🔥🔥🔥.

Has a game-high 25. #Suns up 76-69 with 4:31 left in 3rd quarter.

Career high for Kaminsky?

27 @ Raptors on 02/15/17 – 10:43 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

25 big ones for FRANK THE TANK! 🤯 – 10:41 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Blazers within 5. Couple of rough calls have the Suns looking disjointed in this 3rd quarter. Now they need to respond and build up a lead on a team on the 2nd night of a back-to-back – 10:40 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

A 10-2 Portland run has Phoenix’s lead down to five midway through the third quarter. – 10:40 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Now Booker is called for a tech because… they didn’t call a travel fast enough on Zeller I guess? – 10:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker hit with a tech. These refs must be fun at parties – 10:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kaminsky comes back with a floater in lane. Has 20 on 12 FGAs.

Not only is his points a game high, Kaminsky has taken more FGAs than any other #Suns player tonight.

Booker is at 11 FGAs. – 10:37 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Foul on Kaminsky stands but McCollum is called for a technical for, as the PA announcer put it, “the elbow” – 10:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

The second hostile act review within four minutes of 2nd half.

Devin Booker’s foul was eventually ruled a common foul.

Now CJ McCollum, who drew the foul on Kaminsky, is being reviewed for a hostile act as Kaminsky took a shot to the face from McCollum’s forearm. #Suns #RipCity – 10:34 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

They’re going to review the last foul, which was called on Kaminsky, but the replay shows McCollum made off-hand contact, so they’re going to look at whether it was a hostile act (they also showed that replay, go figure!) – 10:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Frank Kaminsky took a shot to the face from CJ McCollum with the off-arm, and the crowd is as mad as the Suns are after watching the replay. Officials will review it – 10:31 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

After review, Covington’s make at 10:07 has been taken off the board due to coming after the shot clock. – 10:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Officials took away a Robert Covington bucket during the break because it came after the shot clock expired. Score is 67-54 Suns now – 10:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Keep an eye on when Covington and Lillard get rest in this second half. Each of them played 39 minutes last night in LA. Dame already up to 21 and CJ (34 in LA) is at 24. – 10:29 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

With the Pistons winning tonight in Houston, the Blazers and Rockets are the only teams yet to win a road game this season. – 10:26 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

McGee gets his fourth foul on a take foul (whoops) so here comes Kaminsky 90 seconds into the 3rd quarter. – 10:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

JaVale McGee just picked up his 4th foul on a bad take foul, and he knows it was a regrettable decision. But the crowd livens up as Frank Kaminsky checks back in – 10:25 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Suns called for a technical coming out of the half — not sure why — resulting in Lillard’s first free throw of the night – 10:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Uhhh…okay. Suns managed to get a delay of game technical foul before the start of the second half. They got one before the start of the first half too. Weird crew tonight I guess – 10:20 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Thad Young with a season-high 7 assists. His career best is 11 (vs. Portland, Jan. 30, 2021) – 10:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 60 #Blazers 47 Half

PHX: 51.1% FG (5-of-16 on 3s). Kaminsky 18 (game hi), Chris Paul 10.

PORT: 44.7% (0-for-13 on 3s). Lillard 12 (0-for-1 on 3s), McCollum 7 (0-for-4 on 3).

Biggest lead: Suns 15. Blazers 7.

Portland won by 29 over Suns at home last month. 0-5 on road. – 10:07 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

This feels like an important second half for the Blazers here in Phoenix. Been a very stale performance (and season really) … not seeing a lot of promising signs. Be nice to see some fire, some teamwork, some execution. Something. – 10:07 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Halftime.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/hDNTkxxeKw – 10:06 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Double digit lead going into the break. pic.twitter.com/4pXyfN55vR – 10:05 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Suns 60, Blazers 47: halftime. 12 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 8 points, 3 rebounds for @Nassir Little. 7 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. Frank Kaminsky with 18 off the bench to lead all scorers. POR 0-of-13 from three. – 10:05 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 60, POR 47

Kaminsky: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-11 FG

Paul: 10 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-5 FG

Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-10 FG

Lillard: 12 Pts, 4 Ast, 4 Reb – 10:04 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“MVP” chants for Frank Kaminsky here at the Foot – 10:02 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Suns are getting 7-0 Kaminsky open inside against Blazers guards. It’s working. He ha 17 points. – 10:02 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Damian Lillard is wincing and it looks like he’s grabbing his left knee after that last jumper. Still in but trying to shake it off – 10:02 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Dame hobbling a bit after that last jumper. Trying to stretch/flex it out. He’s staying in for now – 10:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Frank Kaminsky with 16 points as he got some faint MVP chants.

#Suns up 13. – 10:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Frank Kaminsky playing like he wants to be in the Ring of Honor by February – 10:01 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Frank Kaminsky is now up to 16 points in 12 minutes. He has been sooooo good while Deandre Ayton is out. – 10:01 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

It would’ve been better for the Kings to get blown out by the Suns the other night. The fact that they left the arena after that loss potentially feeling good about the comeback instead of completely embarrassed by the 3rd quarter is exactly how a similar effort tonight happens. – 9:59 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Blazers still have not hit a 3 (0-for-11), and with this being a SEGABABA, that does not bode well for them in the second half. Suns up 10.

Huge 3 minutes here because it feels like Phoenix could pull away after locking in. – 9:57 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Kaminsky has more made threes (one) than the Blazers (0 for 11). That’s not going to win ya very many games. – 9:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

With Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum on the court, guess who has the most points in the 1st half.

None of them.

Frank Kaminsky with a game-high 11. #Suns up 10. – 9:56 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns extend the lead to 10. Frank Kaminsky has 11 points in 10 minutes. Can’t say enough about the job he’s done with DA out and the skill-set he brings to the 5-spot – 9:56 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Once again, if you are playing defense against Chris Paul, you better know how many team fouls you have because he absolutely does – 9:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker doesn’t even need a real screen to get his midrange shot off in the lane. Damian Lillard was even reading the Kaminsky screen and Booker still got to his spot for the pullup.

#Suns up 48-41 as Booker has seven and Kaminsky has eight off the bench. #Suns – 9:54 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Suns shooting their first free throws of the night with just over 4 minutes to play in the first half – 9:54 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

By the way, the Blazers are 0 for 11 on threes. Down 38-35. – 9:50 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns trampoline dunk people just executed the end of their long lob sequence timed to the drop of a beat and it was impressive – 9:49 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Fast break by the Florida boys

@Anfernee Simons | @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/2rxdroK6jk – 9:47 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Friendly conversation between Nurk and CP3 after the foul – 9:46 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

That flip pass by Anfernee Simons was pretty sweet. He is developing as a PG. – 9:42 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

TAKE FLIGHT NAS – 9:41 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jae’Sean Tate fouled on the way up from a dunk. Isaiah Stewart had to be restrained and ultimately gets the technical foul. – 9:38 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Close one after 1.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/4bzol5MWFy – 9:37 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Suns 27, Blazers 26: end of first quarter. 6 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 6 points, 3 rebounds for @Nassir Little. Both teams shooting 48 percent from the field, though PHX 3-11 from three while POR is 0-7. – 9:36 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 27, POR 26

Booker: 5 Pts, 2 Ast, 2-6 FG

Bridges: 4 Pts, 3 Ast

Payne: 5 Pts, -23 FG

Lillard: 6 Pts, 3 Ast – 9:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Abdel Nader making hustle plays on both ends 👀 – 9:35 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

With no Shamet it looks like Booker will play most of the first quarter if not all of it, like last year’s rotation that mostly had a stagger between CP3 and Booker intact. – 9:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Nader set to check in for Bridges. 2:01 left in 1st quarter.

Booker only starter on the floor with Kaminsky, Johnson, Payne and Nader. – 9:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton is back on the bench, for those who take note of that sort of thing – 9:29 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

(Deandre Ayton is on the bench with the team tonight) – 9:29 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

8-0 Suns run and they are up 1 after not getting a handful of good looks to fall early. Kaminsky once again making a positive impact. – 9:28 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns on an 8-0 run to take the lead after the Blazers had gone up 20-13. Getting some 3s to fall sure helps! – 9:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Johnson, Payne back-to-back 3s. #Suns down one. – 9:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Zeller a little overzealous on the screen. Offensive foul trying to get Bridges off Lillard. #Suns down 18-13. – 9:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns are 1-for-7 from 3, 5-for-8 on 2s. Getting good looks beyond the arc, just not making them, which has been the story for these first few weeks of the season – 9:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chauncey Billups said there is a “moment of truth” on the road.

Will #Suns force Blazers to face that moment tonight?

Portland up 14-11 in 1st two weeks after blasting Phoenix by 29 at home.

Blazers 0-5 on the road this season, 5-1 at home. #NBA75. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/0eh4HkhtX3 – 9:24 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Book from the arena logo. Two straight jumpers go down after he missed his first 3. – 9:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker missed his first 3 shots, then swishes his next two. Blazers up 14-11 early – 9:20 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Norm picking up where he left off pic.twitter.com/gMdwNLxRMi – 9:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

6-0 run by Blazers. 10-4 lead on #Suns – 9:17 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Three FGAs for McGee in two minutes – 9:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jae Crowder in the post finding JaVale McGee for a push shot in the lane.

Hmmm.

#Suns tied 4-4 as Crowder finds McGee for dunk. #Suns – 9:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul just gave fist bumps to military on USAA Military Appreciation Night. #Suns #RipCity pic.twitter.com/1LcmsGWQOJ – 9:13 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

The first bucket courtesy of @Mikal Bridges. pic.twitter.com/ezgSeC2VwT – 9:13 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Mikal Bridges/Cam Payne handshake in all its glory pic.twitter.com/8aqRx975Lv – 9:12 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Franz Wagner up to six steals on the night.

The last @Orlando Magic rookie to record six steals in a game was Elfrid Payton in 2015. – 9:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Let’s do this. #Suns #RipCity pic.twitter.com/46b8dyE9Vo – 9:02 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Damian Lillard is shooting a career-low 3.2 FTs: “I feel like the way the game is being officiated is unacceptable. I felt like, coming in, the rule change wouldn’t affect me cause I don’t trick the referees. I don’t do the trick plays. It’s unacceptable.” basketballnews.com/stories/damian… – 9:02 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Starting 5 in Phoenix.

0⃣ @Damian Lillard

3⃣ @CJ McCollum

2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell

3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington

2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27

#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/GsygLYTmth – 9:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

We in here. #Suns #Blazers pic.twitter.com/OHrC3HLLG7 – 9:01 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Apparently the Kings are trying to recapture the magic of that dreadful third quarter against the Suns. They’re down 27-11 with 4:11 to play in the first after starting 4 of 18 from the field with four turnovers. – 8:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns #RipCity starters: pic.twitter.com/hmrErsLEQA – 8:39 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Here’s how Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton responded when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to go into Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:21 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Kings’ Luke Walton addresses report that Marvin Bagley III refused to enter game vs. Suns

cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 8:21 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

The boys are on the scene. 🤩

#YouDoYou | @PlayAtGila pic.twitter.com/vAIkyWQaLP – 8:15 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Suns

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Buddy Hield

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Moe Harkless

C – Richaun Holmes – 8:00 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update pic.twitter.com/hZ03yL4Lod – 8:00 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Darnell Hillman won the first NBA slam dunk contest in 1977 at halftime of Game 6 of the Finals between Portland and Philadelphia. He had been traded from the @Indiana Pacers to the Nets and hadn’t reported yet, and had no uniform to represent a team. So, he wore the jersey he had … – 7:58 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Billups met with the media before tonight’s game at PHX. He talked about the team’s slowly developing defense which ranks 5th in defensive rating at home but 30th on the road where Port is 0-5.

In a nutshell: Must limit transition baskets and communicate better on the road. pic.twitter.com/skoZQxnYiQ – 7:57 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Warmin’ up for game action. pic.twitter.com/GlDQnSPD9r – 7:57 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity at @Phoenix Suns

⌚️6PM

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW |https://t.co/yBftNpfldh

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/hfmjwkjr2b – 7:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“You’re always going to get good shots with Chris on the floor, dissecting everything. So that’s probably the case most nights with him.” #Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Chris Paul, who is leading the #NBA75 in assists. #Suns – 7:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams talking about #Suns adjusting going into tonight’s game vs. Blazers. pic.twitter.com/boSEQFfi7p – 7:32 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Suns fans. The doors are open!

@Opendoor | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/spz4QpyzUU – 7:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landry Shamet (foot) OUT. #Suns – 7:21 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said Landry Shamet (right foot contusion) is out tonight after he was listed as doubtful. – 7:19 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Landry Shamet (right foot contusion) will miss tonight’s game against the #Blazers. – 7:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams confirms Landry Shamet is out tonight – 7:16 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Luke Walton when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to enter Monday’s game against the Suns: “Anything that happens within our group, that’s between our group, so the thing that matter is people know what’s expected and we continue to move forward tonight.” – 7:11 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Luke Walton was asked twice whether or not Marvin Bagley refused to go into Monday’s loss to the Suns. Walton wouldn’t discuss. He said the team keeps conversations like that in house. – 7:10 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns.

I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach.

Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk – 7:07 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

According to Luke Walton, Tyrese Haliburton will not play tonight in San Antonio. Haliburton missed Monday’s game against the Suns with back tightness. – 7:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: If Olshey is fired as Portland GM, Danny Ainge could get long look nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/10/rum… – 5:30 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Four players from @lalumiereschool signed their NLIs Wednesday:

Chisom Okpara: Harvard

Kebba Njie: Penn State

Taj Manning: Kansas State

JJ Starling: Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/rq893hQrmE – 5:09 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Visiting the Valley 🏜️

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/7nPQWulEE9 – 4:30 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Gameday work 💪

📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/Z8aAqIbsdK – 3:59 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Native American Heritage Month x #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/ZMwkan4JZy – 3:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Report: #NBA ‘aware’ of video showing #Suns team owner Robert Sarver making sexually explicit jokes azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:00 PM