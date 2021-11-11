Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
The Portland Trail Blazers (5-7) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 109, Phoenix Suns 119 (Final)
Frank Vogel on LA’s play since the Portland loss: “This group is going to be all right. It’s a little bumpy early, but we believe we’re going to do special things this year. So it was a great response in the last two games.” – 1:55 AM
Frank Kaminsky has framed his mindset this year around wanting to be who he thinks he is and proving it to himself instead of trying to prove everyone else wrong.
It has changed his play and has him thriving to start this Suns season: arizonasports.com/story/2888326/… – 1:45 AM
Lakers’ Anthony Davis: “After that Portland loss, we took that personally. We’re not that type of team – no energy, no effort & a little bit of selfishness. We just tried to change that.” – 1:45 AM
Russ says the Lakers “BS’d” the game in Portland, and it forced them to take a look at their approach. pic.twitter.com/wKIrKnZJWK – 1:40 AM
Anthony Davis: “After that Portland loss, we took that personally. We’re not that type of team, no energy and no effort.” – 1:12 AM
Anthony Davis: “After that Portland loss, we took that personally.” – 1:11 AM
Frank Kaminsky really outscored entire Trail Blazers bench tonight… – 1:08 AM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
This is important: Tony’s birthday cake is a Blackberry 😂 pic.twitter.com/RrjqWFUEHA – 1:08 AM
Frank Kaminsky’s full quote after being asked by @Duane Rankin about an honest conversation in the offseason he had with head coach Monty Williams in which Monty told him he was too good to be available: pic.twitter.com/hnuG9sWzLz – 12:54 AM
Well, as far as rest disadvantage goes…
LA Clippers had to host a Trail Blazers team that had an extra day off last night
Next two Clippers opponents will be playing on second night of back-to-back
Then Clippers will play their first back-to-back of the season Sunday. – 12:47 AM
5 takeaways from Phoenix #Suns win over Portland Trail Blazers on Frank Kaminsky’s career night (w/video) #RipCity #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:43 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Per the Suns, tonight’s 31 points were the second-most Frank Kaminsky has scored in any NBA or college game. He had 43 as a junior at Wisconsin – 12:39 AM
KAT last week: “If I know one thing about slides here in Minnesota, [our losing streak] could go from 3 to 18, 19, 20 really quick.”
They have lost 6 straight games. Their next opponents are Lakers, Clippers, Suns. pic.twitter.com/k6k0vcV2QI – 12:32 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s hard not to root for Frank Kaminsky. You could tell having games like this, where he wanted to be in Phoenix, after nearly being out of the league, means a lot to him: pic.twitter.com/7VVHwC6w7d – 12:16 AM
“I want to be who I think that I am.”
#Suns Frank Kaminsky as he elaborated on a conversation he had with Monty Williams during free agency. Kaminsky finished with a career high 31 points in tonight’s win over Blazers. pic.twitter.com/ueZtBrEExm – 12:10 AM
Frank Kaminsky said he had opportunities this past offseason to go elsewhere but he wanted to stay with the Suns because this is where he feels the best. Has had his mindset centered around proving himself right instead of proving everyone else wrong. – 12:08 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After nearly being out of the league 2 years ago, Frank Kaminsky said he’s fallen into the trap of wanting to prove people wrong instead of proving himself right.
This year, his focus is “I wanna be who I am.” – 12:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Kaminsky on his career night: “I still don’t think it’s really hit me but like I said, it’s a mindset. Go out there and play hard, be ready for anything.” – 12:02 AM
“He’s having a hell of two weeks.” Jae Crowder about Frank Kaminsky. #Suns – 11:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder on Frank Kaminsky: “Frank is having a hell of a two weeks, man. He’s playing great basketball.”
Said the Suns know what he brings and it’s no coincidence how he’s performing now – 11:57 PM
“I think he was tired.” Chris Paul on Frank Kaminsky, who scored a career-high 31 points. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rP8tsHMvBE – 11:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams had high praise for Frank Kaminsky on his career night: pic.twitter.com/6vAjZr1x9o – 11:42 PM
“Thought he was too good to be available.” Monty Williams to Frank Kaminsky during free agency. #Suns – 11:39 PM
Monty Williams described Mikal Bridges’ effort tonight as one where he’s “everywhere.” Said Bridges knows coming into a game against the Blazers that he’s going to defend Lillard and vice versa for Dame. Gave Bridges credit for forcing Dame into tough shots that most guys can’t. – 11:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said the Suns are at their best when they play with pace. Noted they’re not trying to be the highest-paced team, since he’s not sure that equates to anything, but they “don’t want to be the slowest.” – 11:36 PM
Frank Kaminsky’s 31 points tonight makes him the first Suns reserve to score 30+ since Jamal Crawford’s 51 in 2019. – 11:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Final 📊
Dame: 28p/7r/7a
Norm: 23p/3r
CJ: 18p/7a/4r
Larry: 13p/5r/3a
Nas: 8p/7r
Nurk: 8p/6r/3a
RoCo: 7p/3r
Cody: 2p/6r
Ant: 2p/3r
Tony: 2r – 11:27 PM
It’s been like week’s worth of strong games for Frank Kaminsky now. Didn’t necessarily see that coming. – 11:25 PM
Portland loses 119-109 at Phoenix, and is now 0-6 on road, joining Houston (0-7) as NBA’s only winless team on road. This ties the 1976-77 team for fourth longest winless streak on road to open season. Franchise record is 13 road losses to start season (1980-81). – 11:23 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Final.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/KRrl9gD08X – 11:21 PM
Suns 119, Blazers 109: FINAL. 28 points, 7 assists/rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 23 points, 3 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 18 points, 7 assists for @CJ McCollum. 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists for @Larry Nance Jr. – 11:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 119, POR 109
Kaminsky: 31 Pts, 7 Reb, 12-18 FG
Paul: 21 Pts, 7 Ast, 9-16 FG
McGee: 14 Pts, 8 Reb
Lillard: 28-7-7, 12-23 FG – 11:20 PM
Paul 3.
Dagger.
#Suns up 114-101 with 1:50 left.
Timeout Blazers – 11:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul says we’re done here. – 11:16 PM
It’s Frank’s world and we’re just living in it. pic.twitter.com/1ctEAJcEFx – 11:16 PM
Huge board and kickout by Kaminsky to Bridges for 3.
Who else but Frank Kaminsky makes probably the biggest play of the game with the offensive rebound and kickout to Bridges – 11:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Kaminsky offensive board. Kicks out to Mikal Bridges. Corner 3.
Dude is just making plays left and right out here – 11:16 PM
Don’t know if it’s “Let’s Go Frank” or “Let’s go Tank,” but the chants are definitely for Kaminsky.
#Suns up 11 with 3:26 left.
Kaminsky with a career high 31 on 12-of-18 shooting. – 11:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
U of A fans gotta be having PTSD flashbacks from this beautiful Frank Kaminsky game. This is insane – 11:13 PM
Frank Kaminsky cooking the Blazers right now for 31 points. You truly hate to see it. – 11:12 PM
Soft switching everything has torpedoed the Blazers comeback push. Gotta fight to stay with the ball at some point idk I’m just a part time podcaster – 11:09 PM
Suns go 11-3 to push their lead back to double digits — 103-92 — with 5:28 to play. Blazers have gotten close a couple times, but the Suns manage it every time. – 11:08 PM
29 POINTS AND COUNTING! – 11:08 PM
Frank Kaminsky career high 29.
Wow. #Suns up 103-92 with 5:30 left after Crowder 3.
Timeout #Blazers. 5:28 left – 11:07 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Frank Kaminsky is putting on a show against the Blazers and they have no answer for him. – 11:06 PM
Frank Kaminsky reaches his new career high of 29 points in the most Frank Kaminsky way possible, a clever use of his pivot foot – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That’s a career-high 29 points for Frank Kaminsky and we still have 6 minutes to go – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That’s McGee’s 5th foul. Frank Kaminsky will check in. A “Frank the Tank” chant starts – 11:04 PM
Blazers’ small lineup making a 4th quarter push in Phoenix: Simons, McCollum, Snell, Little and Nance have cut 10-point deficit to 93-89. Lillard now comes in for Snell to try and bring it home. – 11:03 PM
Great awareness there. Blazers knew what was coming, Nas was there to make the play, just couldn’t do it without fouling. – 11:03 PM
McCollum gets his first three of the night to cut the Suns’ lead to 93-89 with 7:47 to play. – 11:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Blazers are within 4 with 7:47 to play, and you have to wonder how much longer Monty will leave his star on the bench.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker, too – 11:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The JaVale McGee Experience experience’d real hard on that last play – 10:59 PM
Here is Dame’s rest after playing the entire third quarter. At 30 mins with Suns up 10. – 10:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes to rally.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ikUfx8y9YK – 10:53 PM
One quarter left. pic.twitter.com/9JMHYV41YV – 10:52 PM
Suns 87, Blazers 77: end of third quarter. 23 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 3 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 11 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. – 10:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 87, POR 77
Kaminsky: 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 10-16 FG
Paul: 14 Pts, 5 Ast, 6-9 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 4-13 FG
Lillard: 23-6-5, 10-19 FG – 10:51 PM
vintage scrambling defensive possession there by the Suns – 10:48 PM
This was after Deandre Ayton walked over to show love to Kaminsky. Has tied career high with 27 in 22 minutes. #Suns pic.twitter.com/uL2bNveffP – 10:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Damian Lillard has 11 of his 23 points here in the 3rd. Frank Kaminsky has 9 of his 27 here in the quarter.
A clash between two NBA titans on our hands – 10:45 PM
Kaminsky has 27 to tie a career high. #Suns up nine. – 10:44 PM
Dame’s found his rhythm. He’s got 23 points. He’s gonna have to rest at some point. Suns keep scoring to cancel it out. Lead is at 9. – 10:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
21 points & counting for Dame pic.twitter.com/r2LlnLVfGh – 10:44 PM
Kaminsky 🔥🔥🔥🔥.
Has a game-high 25. #Suns up 76-69 with 4:31 left in 3rd quarter.
Career high for Kaminsky?
27 @ Raptors on 02/15/17 – 10:43 PM
25 big ones for FRANK THE TANK! 🤯 – 10:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Blazers within 5. Couple of rough calls have the Suns looking disjointed in this 3rd quarter. Now they need to respond and build up a lead on a team on the 2nd night of a back-to-back – 10:40 PM
A 10-2 Portland run has Phoenix’s lead down to five midway through the third quarter. – 10:40 PM
Now Booker is called for a tech because… they didn’t call a travel fast enough on Zeller I guess? – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker hit with a tech. These refs must be fun at parties – 10:38 PM
Kaminsky comes back with a floater in lane. Has 20 on 12 FGAs.
Not only is his points a game high, Kaminsky has taken more FGAs than any other #Suns player tonight.
Booker is at 11 FGAs. – 10:37 PM
Foul on Kaminsky stands but McCollum is called for a technical for, as the PA announcer put it, “the elbow” – 10:35 PM
The second hostile act review within four minutes of 2nd half.
Devin Booker’s foul was eventually ruled a common foul.
Now CJ McCollum, who drew the foul on Kaminsky, is being reviewed for a hostile act as Kaminsky took a shot to the face from McCollum’s forearm. #Suns #RipCity – 10:34 PM
They’re going to review the last foul, which was called on Kaminsky, but the replay shows McCollum made off-hand contact, so they’re going to look at whether it was a hostile act (they also showed that replay, go figure!) – 10:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Kaminsky took a shot to the face from CJ McCollum with the off-arm, and the crowd is as mad as the Suns are after watching the replay. Officials will review it – 10:31 PM
After review, Covington’s make at 10:07 has been taken off the board due to coming after the shot clock. – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Officials took away a Robert Covington bucket during the break because it came after the shot clock expired. Score is 67-54 Suns now – 10:30 PM
Keep an eye on when Covington and Lillard get rest in this second half. Each of them played 39 minutes last night in LA. Dame already up to 21 and CJ (34 in LA) is at 24. – 10:29 PM
With the Pistons winning tonight in Houston, the Blazers and Rockets are the only teams yet to win a road game this season. – 10:26 PM
McGee gets his fourth foul on a take foul (whoops) so here comes Kaminsky 90 seconds into the 3rd quarter. – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee just picked up his 4th foul on a bad take foul, and he knows it was a regrettable decision. But the crowd livens up as Frank Kaminsky checks back in – 10:25 PM
Suns called for a technical coming out of the half — not sure why — resulting in Lillard’s first free throw of the night – 10:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Uhhh…okay. Suns managed to get a delay of game technical foul before the start of the second half. They got one before the start of the first half too. Weird crew tonight I guess – 10:20 PM
PHX: 51.1% FG (5-of-16 on 3s). Kaminsky 18 (game hi), Chris Paul 10.
PORT: 44.7% (0-for-13 on 3s). Lillard 12 (0-for-1 on 3s), McCollum 7 (0-for-4 on 3).
Biggest lead: Suns 15. Blazers 7.
Portland won by 29 over Suns at home last month. 0-5 on road. – 10:07 PM
This feels like an important second half for the Blazers here in Phoenix. Been a very stale performance (and season really) … not seeing a lot of promising signs. Be nice to see some fire, some teamwork, some execution. Something. – 10:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/hDNTkxxeKw – 10:06 PM
Double digit lead going into the break. pic.twitter.com/4pXyfN55vR – 10:05 PM
Suns 60, Blazers 47: halftime. 12 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 8 points, 3 rebounds for @Nassir Little. 7 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. Frank Kaminsky with 18 off the bench to lead all scorers. POR 0-of-13 from three. – 10:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 60, POR 47
Kaminsky: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-11 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-5 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-10 FG
Lillard: 12 Pts, 4 Ast, 4 Reb – 10:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“MVP” chants for Frank Kaminsky here at the Foot – 10:02 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Suns are getting 7-0 Kaminsky open inside against Blazers guards. It’s working. He ha 17 points. – 10:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Damian Lillard is wincing and it looks like he’s grabbing his left knee after that last jumper. Still in but trying to shake it off – 10:02 PM
Dame hobbling a bit after that last jumper. Trying to stretch/flex it out. He’s staying in for now – 10:02 PM
Frank Kaminsky with 16 points as he got some faint MVP chants.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Kaminsky playing like he wants to be in the Ring of Honor by February – 10:01 PM
Frank Kaminsky is now up to 16 points in 12 minutes. He has been sooooo good while Deandre Ayton is out. – 10:01 PM
The Blazers still have not hit a 3 (0-for-11), and with this being a SEGABABA, that does not bode well for them in the second half. Suns up 10.
Huge 3 minutes here because it feels like Phoenix could pull away after locking in. – 9:57 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Kaminsky has more made threes (one) than the Blazers (0 for 11). That’s not going to win ya very many games. – 9:57 PM
With Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum on the court, guess who has the most points in the 1st half.
None of them.
Frank Kaminsky with a game-high 11. #Suns up 10. – 9:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns extend the lead to 10. Frank Kaminsky has 11 points in 10 minutes. Can’t say enough about the job he’s done with DA out and the skill-set he brings to the 5-spot – 9:56 PM
Once again, if you are playing defense against Chris Paul, you better know how many team fouls you have because he absolutely does – 9:55 PM
Booker doesn’t even need a real screen to get his midrange shot off in the lane. Damian Lillard was even reading the Kaminsky screen and Booker still got to his spot for the pullup.
#Suns up 48-41 as Booker has seven and Kaminsky has eight off the bench. #Suns – 9:54 PM
Suns shooting their first free throws of the night with just over 4 minutes to play in the first half – 9:54 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
By the way, the Blazers are 0 for 11 on threes. Down 38-35. – 9:50 PM
Suns trampoline dunk people just executed the end of their long lob sequence timed to the drop of a beat and it was impressive – 9:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Fast break by the Florida boys
@Anfernee Simons | @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/2rxdroK6jk – 9:47 PM
Friendly conversation between Nurk and CP3 after the foul – 9:46 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
That flip pass by Anfernee Simons was pretty sweet. He is developing as a PG. – 9:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
TAKE FLIGHT NAS – 9:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Close one after 1.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/4bzol5MWFy – 9:37 PM
Suns 27, Blazers 26: end of first quarter. 6 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 6 points, 3 rebounds for @Nassir Little. Both teams shooting 48 percent from the field, though PHX 3-11 from three while POR is 0-7. – 9:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 27, POR 26
Booker: 5 Pts, 2 Ast, 2-6 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts, 3 Ast
Payne: 5 Pts, -23 FG
Lillard: 6 Pts, 3 Ast – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Abdel Nader making hustle plays on both ends 👀 – 9:35 PM
With no Shamet it looks like Booker will play most of the first quarter if not all of it, like last year’s rotation that mostly had a stagger between CP3 and Booker intact. – 9:32 PM
Nader set to check in for Bridges. 2:01 left in 1st quarter.
Booker only starter on the floor with Kaminsky, Johnson, Payne and Nader. – 9:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton is back on the bench, for those who take note of that sort of thing – 9:29 PM
(Deandre Ayton is on the bench with the team tonight) – 9:29 PM
8-0 Suns run and they are up 1 after not getting a handful of good looks to fall early. Kaminsky once again making a positive impact. – 9:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns on an 8-0 run to take the lead after the Blazers had gone up 20-13. Getting some 3s to fall sure helps! – 9:28 PM
Johnson, Payne back-to-back 3s. #Suns down one. – 9:27 PM
Zeller a little overzealous on the screen. Offensive foul trying to get Bridges off Lillard. #Suns down 18-13. – 9:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are 1-for-7 from 3, 5-for-8 on 2s. Getting good looks beyond the arc, just not making them, which has been the story for these first few weeks of the season – 9:25 PM
Chauncey Billups said there is a “moment of truth” on the road.
Will #Suns force Blazers to face that moment tonight?
Portland up 14-11 in 1st two weeks after blasting Phoenix by 29 at home.
Blazers 0-5 on the road this season, 5-1 at home. #NBA75. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/0eh4HkhtX3 – 9:24 PM
Book from the arena logo. Two straight jumpers go down after he missed his first 3. – 9:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker missed his first 3 shots, then swishes his next two. Blazers up 14-11 early – 9:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Norm picking up where he left off pic.twitter.com/gMdwNLxRMi – 9:19 PM
6-0 run by Blazers. 10-4 lead on #Suns – 9:17 PM
Three FGAs for McGee in two minutes – 9:14 PM
Jae Crowder in the post finding JaVale McGee for a push shot in the lane.
Hmmm.
#Suns tied 4-4 as Crowder finds McGee for dunk. #Suns – 9:13 PM
Chris Paul just gave fist bumps to military on USAA Military Appreciation Night. #Suns #RipCity pic.twitter.com/1LcmsGWQOJ – 9:13 PM
The first bucket courtesy of @Mikal Bridges. pic.twitter.com/ezgSeC2VwT – 9:13 PM
The Mikal Bridges/Cam Payne handshake in all its glory pic.twitter.com/8aqRx975Lv – 9:12 PM
Let’s do this. #Suns #RipCity pic.twitter.com/46b8dyE9Vo – 9:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in Phoenix.
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/GsygLYTmth – 9:01 PM
We in here. #Suns #Blazers pic.twitter.com/OHrC3HLLG7 – 9:01 PM
#Suns #RipCity starters: pic.twitter.com/hmrErsLEQA – 8:39 PM
The boys are on the scene. 🤩
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update pic.twitter.com/hZ03yL4Lod – 8:00 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Billups met with the media before tonight’s game at PHX. He talked about the team’s slowly developing defense which ranks 5th in defensive rating at home but 30th on the road where Port is 0-5.
In a nutshell: Must limit transition baskets and communicate better on the road. pic.twitter.com/skoZQxnYiQ – 7:57 PM
Warmin’ up for game action. pic.twitter.com/GlDQnSPD9r – 7:57 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity at @Phoenix Suns
⌚️6PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW |https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/hfmjwkjr2b – 7:57 PM
“You’re always going to get good shots with Chris on the floor, dissecting everything. So that’s probably the case most nights with him.” #Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Chris Paul, who is leading the #NBA75 in assists. #Suns – 7:43 PM
Monty Williams talking about #Suns adjusting going into tonight’s game vs. Blazers. pic.twitter.com/boSEQFfi7p – 7:32 PM
Landry Shamet (foot) OUT. #Suns – 7:21 PM
Monty Williams said Landry Shamet (right foot contusion) is out tonight after he was listed as doubtful. – 7:19 PM
Landry Shamet (right foot contusion) will miss tonight’s game against the #Blazers. – 7:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams confirms Landry Shamet is out tonight – 7:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Luke Walton when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to enter Monday’s game against the Suns: “Anything that happens within our group, that’s between our group, so the thing that matter is people know what’s expected and we continue to move forward tonight.” – 7:11 PM
Luke Walton was asked twice whether or not Marvin Bagley refused to go into Monday’s loss to the Suns. Walton wouldn’t discuss. He said the team keeps conversations like that in house. – 7:10 PM
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/7nPQWulEE9 – 4:30 PM
