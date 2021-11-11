ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Greg Cote: Oh, brother! Heat’s Morris vs. Nuggets’ Jokic got good when siblings made it a family feud

By Greg Cote, Miami Herald
Finger Lakes Times
 7 days ago

The scene: A second-floor arena office of Pat Riley is dimly lit. The shades are drawn. The godfather leans back in a leather chair behind his polished desk, fingers tented. There is a soft knock on the door. Riley slowly leans forward. The two men summoned enter and stand before the...

www.fltimes.com

Related
okcheartandsoul.com

Nikola Jokic’s brothers, Marcus Morris engage in Twitter feud stemming from Jokic’s shot on Markieff Morris

Miami Heat players came to Markieff Morris‘ defense on Monday night after Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic hit the veteran forward with a blindside shot to the neck late in their 113-96 win over Miami. Jokic was tossed after the exchange, while Morris was also ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for his actions leading up to the hit. In the subsequent hours, Morris’ twin brother, Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris, joined the fray via social media, prompting Jokic’s two brothers to do the same.
NBA
ESPN

Jokic, Morris fracas mars Nuggets' 113-96 win over Heat

DENVER -- — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night. The Heat said Morris has an apparent neck injury. Jokic said...
NBA
KRMG

Oh, brother: Jokic suspended 1 game, Morris and Butler fined

MIAMI — (AP) — After Denver's Nikola Jokic and Miami's Markieff Morris hit one another, the NBA hit back. And the reigning MVP took the worst of that. Jokic has been suspended one game for shoving Morris in the back, the league announced Tuesday night. That means Jokic won't play on Wednesday when the Nuggets host Indiana.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
CBS Sports

Nikola Jokic ejected after laying out Markieff Morris with cheap shot in final minutes of Nuggets vs. Heat

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected from the Denver Nuggets' win over the Miami Heat on Monday night after delivering a cheap shot to Markieff Morris in the closing minutes of the game. The medical staff initially brought a stretcher onto the floor for Morris -- who was also ejected from the contest -- but he was able to walk off on his own. Jokic was officially given an unsportsmanlike conduct foul, while Morris was assessed a flagrant foul 2.
NBA
theScore

Jokic brothers come to Nuggets star's defense after shove on Morris

After Nikola Jokic retaliated for a hard foul by Markieff Morris near the end of Monday's Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat, Morris' twin and Jokic's brothers got into a war of words on Twitter. Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris began by criticizing the reigning NBA MVP's actions.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Pat Riley
abc17news.com

Oh, brother: Heat-Nuggets mess goes from on-court to online

MIAMI (AP) — The fallout from the scuffle between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Markieff Morris from the Miami Heat continues. The brothers of the two players who starred in the dustup took their anger to Twitter on Tuesday. The NBA undoubtedly will have more to say as well — with fines, suspensions or both likely to be announced before long. The Heat got angry Monday night when no call was made after they thought Jokic fouled Bam Adebayo. Morris intentionally crashed into Jokic from the side a few seconds later, a foul that referees called flagrant. Jokic then blindsided Morris with a hard shove from behind. Typically the NBA announces sanctions such as fines or suspensions before the next game. That means actions are likely before Wednesday’s games.
NBA
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe’s ‘drunk ass’ is the winner in the Jokic-Morris brothers feud

We have reached the part of the battle between the brothers Morris and Jokic where one side lashes out against the media. Monday night’s Heat-Nuggets game featured a brouhaha in which Markieff Morris took a cheap shot at Nikola Jokic, who responded with a much more forceful cheap shot. Morris’ twin brother Marcus, a forward on the Clippers, was getting called out by Jokic’s brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja, who attend every Nuggets game and have been billed essentially as characters from a pulp film. One Denver radio host says they have already bought tickets to Nuggets-Heat in Miami at the end of this month.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic told of what he should’ve done to ‘dangerous’ Morris brothers

Former NBA journeyman Darko Milicic explained why he thinks Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic should have just ignored Markieff Morris despite the dirty play. The infamous Nikola Jokic vs. Markieff Morris in-game fight saw the Nuggets big man getting a one-game suspension and the NBA handing out several fines. More drama followed suit as the brothers of the aforementioned players got involved as well.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Denver trolls Markieff Morris, Heat with hilarious Jokic brothers warning

A truck ad showing Nikola Jokic and his brothers was seen going around Denver, throwing a jab at the Miami Heat after their recent scuffle. The tension between the Denver Nuggets’ MVP and the Heat’s Markieff Morris has extended outside the court as the newly-born rivalry between these two competitive teams continues to heat up. […] The post Denver trolls Markieff Morris, Heat with hilarious Jokic brothers warning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
thefocus.news

Jokic brothers buy tickets for the next Heat vs Nuggets game in Miami

Nikola Jokic’s brothers have bought tickets for the next Miami vs Denver game following an altercation with Markieff Morris. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was recently ejected from a Nuggets vs Heat game for shoving Markieff Morris. The incident, which happened on 8 November, caused an on-court fracas with officials having...
NBA
