Kevin Durant, James Harden lead Nets past Magic, 123-90

By DICK SCANLON
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. -- Kevin Durant scored 30 points and James Harden had his 59th career triple double in the Brooklyn Nets' 123-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. They gave most of the credit to 36-year-old LaMarcus Aldridge,. Durant, the NBA's leading scorer at 29.5 points per...

Kevin Durant leads Nets over Raptors for fifth straight win

Kevin Durant had 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and the visiting Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-103 Sunday afternoon. It was Durant's 10th straight game with 20 or more points as the Nets won their fifth in a row, including the first two of a six-game road trip.
Brooklyn 123, Orlando 90: Ice cold shooting slows Magic against Durant, Nets

Kevin Durant is the best player on the planet, and the four-time NBA scoring champion did nothing Wednesday night in front of 14,000 fans inside the Amway Center to put that claim in any kind of doubt. The 11-time All-Star scored 30 points in 29 minutes of action to help...
Kevin Durant and James Harden's priceless reaction to Steph Curry hitting a logo 3

During the recent Nets vs Warriors game, TV cameras captured Kevin Durant and James Harden’s priceless reaction to Steph Curry hitting a logo 3. Tuesday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors was arguably the most anticipated game of the season. Many believed it was a preview of...
Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls 11/8/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Matchup Preview (11/8/21) The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will have their second back-to-back game against the Chicago Bulls (6-3) in the United Center. These are two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference right now, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against each other. The Nets will still be without Nic Claxton for this game. Due to illness and demotion to their G-League affiliate, he will miss another few weeks and have plugged in forward Bruce Brown to the starting lineup in his place. This has forced Blake Griffin to the center position and Kevin Durant to power forward in their small-ball lineup. Since Brown has been placed into the starting lineup, the Nets have won five of their past six games, including four straight wins, which hardly feels like a coincidence. Claxton was struggling, and this small-ball lineup has been working for the Nets.
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

