USC football announced on Monday morning a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff for its non-conference home game against BYU on Nov. 27. The game will be televised on ESPN. BYU was thought to be in a rebuilding year after going 11-1 in 2020 and losing top NFL pick and star QB Zach Wilson. But the Cougars are 8-2 on the season and ranked No. 14 in the nation. After a two-game losing streak in the middle of the season, BYU is riding a three-game winning streak going into its matchup with 3-7 Georgia Southern.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO