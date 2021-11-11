ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Three Florence baseball players sign with colleges

By Craig Thomas Sports Writer
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Cochran offered a blunt assessment of his upper body strength...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

High-profile execution looms for Julius Jones in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Students at high schools across Oklahoma City walked out of their classes. Prayer vigils were held at the state Capitol, and barricades were erected outside the governor’s mansion. Even Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, weighed in on Oklahoma’s highest-profile execution in decades. Julius...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Florence, AL
College Sports
Florence, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Upper Body#Digital Subscription

Comments / 0

Community Policy