College Sports

Rutgers needs overtime to hold off Lehigh 73-70

By MATT SUGAM - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cliff Omoruyi had 16 points with nine rebounds and...

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
batonrougenews.net

Rejuvenated Rutgers hopes for another NCAA run, opens vs. Lehigh

Optimism abounds as the Rutgers basketball team prepares to host Lehigh in its season opener Wednesday night. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 16-12 season that culminated in their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1991 and first NCAA tourney win since 1983. "There are some really good things happening...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball opens season with win over Lehigh

The Rutgers men’s basketball team opened its season this evening with a 73-70 overtime win over Lehigh. Close throughout, both teams ended regulation tied at 63 with the Scarlet Knights (1-0, 0-0) able to secure the victory in overtime. Before the game, Rutgers celebrated its trip to the NCAA Tournament...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh goes toe-to-toe with Rutgers, falls short 73-70

After a high-energy first half for the men’s basketball team, Rutgers was able to force overtime and escape with a 73-70 win, handing the Mountain Hawks their first loss of the year. Marques Wilson led the way for Lehigh with 21 points, hitting three three-pointers and dishing out three assists.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
UPMATTERS

Huskies hold off Division I Ball State 70-69 in exhibition

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University stormed back from a 17-point second-half deficit to tie the game, but Owen White gave the Huskies the lead at the free throw line and Michigan Tech held off the Cardinals 70-69 in exhibition men’s basketball at Worthen Arena Wednesday night. Tech became the second midwest region Division II team to snag victory from a Division I opponent this fall. Head coach Josh Buettner and assistant coach Ben Stelzer also had successful debuts behind the Michigan Tech bench.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Clifford Omoruyi steals the show in Rutgers win over Lehigh

Ladies and gentlemen, Cliff Omoruyi. The Rutgers men's basketball team center was hyped up all offseason. With Myles Johnson off to UCLA, the floor was open for the former four-star and second-year freshman to rise up and shine. And boy did he. In Rutgers' 73-70 overtime win against Lehigh on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Opens Season at Rutgers Wednesday Night

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team is ready to hit the floor for the first time on Wednesday, as the Mountain Hawks travel to nearby Rutgers to face the Scarlet Knights. Opening tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on BTN+. Lehigh features a strong mix of returning players, coupled with talented freshmen, who look to get the Mountain Hawks back into Patriot League Championship contention. Leading the way is fifth-year senior Marques Wilson, who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility (due to the COVID-19 season) to return to Lehigh for another go-around.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Youth shines: Underclassman dominate Lehigh Wrestle-Offs

For the first time since February 2020, the doors of Leeman-Turner Arena opened for fans to cheer on Lehigh wrestling at the Brown and White Wrestle-Offs on Oct. 28. The Wrestle-Offs attracted 1,131 fans who poured in to watch 14 bouts. The younger wrestlers made their mark throughout the night,...
COMBAT SPORTS
R Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Men’s Basketball to Unveil the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament Victory Banner Before Home-Opener Against Lehigh

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The Rutgers Men's basketball program will honor the 2020-21 team at the home opener against Lehigh at Jersey Mike's Arena on Wednesday night. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats 40 minutes before the game's tipoff at 7:01 p.m. to see the brand-new banner that will be unveiled approximately at 6:41 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

5 observations from Rutgers’ tight overtime win in season opener against Lehigh: Scarlet Knights survive scare, Paul Mulcahy runs work-in-progress offense

It was closer than it should have been, but Rutgers survived a scare in the opening game of its most anticipated season in generations. It took an extra period for the Scarlet Knights to defeat Lehigh, the 273rd ranked team on KenPom entering the night that was picked last in the Patriot League, to earn a tight 73-70 victory. They were lucky not to lose in regulation, but a win is a win no matter how you get it, and head coach Steve Pikiell’s best team yet proved it is good enough to survive a solid punch in the mouth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

Rutgers shakes off sluggish start, rallies past Lehigh for season-opening win

This was supposed to be a gimme, the type of game a team schedules to start a season with a bang. For Rutgers, it was more like a thud. A Lehigh team picked to finish last in the Patriot League this winter led by five points at halftime and two points in the final minute before the Scarlet Knights woke up and avoided what would’ve been a monumental upset to start one of their most anticipated campaigns in decades.
COLLEGE SPORTS

