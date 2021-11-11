Rutgers needs overtime to hold off Lehigh 73-70

It was closer than it should have been, but Rutgers survived a scare in the opening game of its most anticipated season in generations. It took an extra period for the Scarlet Knights to defeat Lehigh, the 273rd ranked team on KenPom entering the night that was picked last in the Patriot League, to earn a tight 73-70 victory. They were lucky not to lose in regulation, but a win is a win no matter how you get it, and head coach Steve Pikiell’s best team yet proved it is good enough to survive a solid punch in the mouth.

