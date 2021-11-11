Broncos return favor in grabbing rookie back from Eagles

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
The Reid Sinnett era in Miami is over. The Dolphins’ plan to re-sign the third-string quarterback back onto the team’s practice squad if he cleared waivers was squashed Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him. The Dolphins waived Sinnett on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons...
The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
The Denver Broncos made arguably the biggest move at the NFL trade deadline by sending Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. The former No. 2 overall pick now gets to chase a Super Bowl as the Broncos get some nice draft value in return as they figure out the future of the organization.
If kicking and screaming is the minimum standard for effort around here, he’s the wrong quarterback for Broncos Country. OK, I get it. NFL quarterbacks aren’t paid to tackle. But didn’t the Broncos bring in Teddy Bridgewater to lead?. On a disastrous play that flushed all hope from the stadium...
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT 24 BENCHED The Houston Texans saw enough out of third-year offensive guard Max Scharping...
It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... WR38 - DeVonta Smith. Smith is going to be tough to trust every week with Jalen Hurts under center for PHI. PHI could be forced to pass more against LAC in Week 9, which could lead to a decent output from the rookie wideout.
All five of the Eagles' inactives are healthy scratches against the Broncos. The Eagles had two players who were questionable – tackle Andre Dillard (knee), defensive end Josh Sweat (concussion) – but they are both active. Here are the inactive players for the Eagles:. • C/G Jack Anderson. • CB...
The Eagles got an exciting glimpse into their future last Sunday with impressive performances from their top two picks from the 2021 NFL Draft. Even thought it was a loss, there is some hope that the team drafted building blocks for the future. After a close game, confidence should be higher heading into the Eagles game against the Broncos. How will the rookies respond?
Have a golden opportunity to change the course of their season with a win in Week 10 at home over the Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5). Taking a 6-4 record into their Bye Week would position them well for a playoff push late in the season and with the AFC West a bit of a muddy mess there is a chance they can compete there too with five of their six division games remaining.
According to Mike Klis, the Broncos claimed CB Mac McCain off of waivers from the Eagles on Wednesday. McCain, 23, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T following the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a standard three-year, $2.4 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Eagles hosted their first practice ahead of Sunday's showdown in Denver on Wednesday. Here's a look at the initial injury report:. • DT Fletcher Cox (Rest) • DT Javon Hargrave (Shoulder) – Hargrave was on the injury report last week with the shoulder ailment, but played 52 snaps vs. the Chargers which was his second-highest total of the season.
Halfway into the sixth season following the Super Bowl run in 2015, I have officially run out of things to say about the Denver Broncos. How many synonyms for putrid, disgusting, offensive, or upsetting are there? I’ve used them all. It’s exhausting getting up early every Monday and trying to come up with some new way to describe the shambles that is Denver football.
Comments / 0