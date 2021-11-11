ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Honest Government’ Video Details Plans to Fail in Climate Fight [Satire]

By Primary Author: Gaye Taylor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose seeking some comic relief from the news emanating from COP 26 need look no further than Juice Media’s latest Honest Government Ad, “Net Zero by 2050”, available on YouTube. Delivered by a silken-voiced PR rep from “The Government™” (yes, trademarked), whose expression veers wildly between a beaming smile...

