Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Washington Wizards (8-3) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-5) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021

Washington Wizards 97, Cleveland Cavaliers 94 (Final)

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns on if Andrew Wiggins had extra juice for the Timberwolves:

"He always does that. Any team — Cavaliers traded him, Wolves did. You expect it, to come out and play well. He was 9 of 9 in the first half. He won them the game."

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

"Without Bron, Cleveland wouldn't be s—-."

Kyle Kuzma said Cavs fans who made a sign trolling his time with the Lakers "chose violence." So, he hit a big shot and delivered the last word.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Wed

Scottie Barnes, 21 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast

Jalen Green. 23 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast

Cade Cunningham, 20 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 1blk

Evan Mobley, 19 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk

Franz Wagner, 10 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 6 stl

Josh Giddey, 7 pts, 12 reb, 9 ast, 1 stl – 12:13 AM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Cavs may have intended to foul on Kuzma game-winning 3 (had one to give), but if that's the case, can't let Beal run by you (Stevens) and then leave a guy wide open in corner for a 3. Multiple mistakes, players and coach, in a matter of seconds. But, hey, 7-5 still pretty good!

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

I had no issue with #Cavs Darius Garland's shot at the end of the game. The action with Rubio, him and Cedi was good. It caused two Wizards defenders to bump into each other. A 42% 3-point shooter got a great, open, in-rhythm look. Not sure he would've done better driving.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Collin Sexton can't help himself. With a torn meniscus in his left knee, he limped onto the court following tonight's game and took some short set shots.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Montrezl Harrell was unstoppable in the first half and Kyle Kuzma was The Kloser in the 4th. 5 observations from a thrilling win for the Wizards

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Isaac Okoro told multiple people he was "OK" following tonight's game despite a hard fall late, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. But at that point coach J.B. Bickerstaff hadn't yet heard from the training staff who examined Okoro.

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

I don't remember this much buzz around the Wizards since the start of the 2017-18 season off the heels of a Game 7 away from the ECF and a 3-0 start. Wizards basketball is exciting in Washington, D.C. once again!

Wizards basketball is exciting in Washington, D.C. once again! – 11:23 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kyle Kuzma was 6-9 from 3, a nice season-high

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

📝 GAME RECAP

Kuz comes up huge down the stretch for our third-straight W! #DCAboveAll

@Montrezl Harrell: 24p, 11r

@Kyle Kuzma: 22p, 5r – 10:53 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

According to Sports Radar the last time the Wizards had the best record in the Eastern Conference after 11+ games was 2/2/2007 when they were tied with the Pistons for first at 27-18 (.600)

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Ricky Rubio on Darius Garland's late 3-pointer that didn't go: "I will take it every day. He just made a floater. He took us home in Toronto. I take that shot every day."

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal says he didn't tell his teammates about him mourning the loss of his grandmother. But he said it became obvoius to them as the day and game wore on that he was hurting about something.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs foundation is their defense. It cracked late in the fourth quarter, with the Wizards scoring eight points in 26 seconds to rob Cleveland of its first five-game winning streak since 2018

cleveland.com/cavs/2021/11/c… – 10:28 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Montrezl Harrell didn't know Beal's specific news until after the game but knew he had been dealing with something personal. Harrell said he wanted Brad to know one thing all night: "I'm right there with you."

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Bradley Beal says his grandmother passed away Tuesday. "I wasn't in (the game) mentally, emotionally…my granny, she's like my mom 2.0. She's super special. I know the one thing she would have wanted was for me to fight and play."

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal says he wasn't in the game tonight mentally because of the passing of his grandmother. Said he was so close to her, it was like losing his second mother. "Hopefully she's proud."

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal shares he lost his grandmother yesterday. He’s been visibly upset since shootaround this morning.

“[My teammates] won this game. I wasn’t in it physically, mentally, emotionally.” – 10:23 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Man. Bradley Beal reveals his grandmother passed away yesterday. "This is a tough time for me."

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Kuzma credits his performance tonight to some Cleveland fans who brought a sign that said "LeBron won Kuzma his ring."

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma said hecklers motivated him, that the ending was “their fault.”

He said it was Cavs fans had a sign that said “Without LeBron, Kuzma wouldn’t have a ring.” He told them: “Cleveland wouldn’t be shit without LeBron.” – 10:16 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs said they tried to foul Bradley Beal on the possession that ended with Kyle Kuzma hitting the 3.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma on the win in Cleveland: "When it was nut-cutting time, we did a good job of playing the right way, finding the right man and getting big stops."

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. on Kyle Kuzma's four 3s in the final 5:42: "The kid's got poise… we have confidence he can make those shots."

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Wizards fans I have a genuine question: What's the threshold this team would have to reach to make you *unabashedly* confident?

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

For #Cavs: Rubio, 20pts, 6-15FG, 5reb, 5asst, 2stl; Garland, 19pts, 8-16FG, 4asst; Mobley, 19pts, 7-15FG, 7reb; Allen, 5th straight dbl-dbl, 13pts, 10reb, 5asst, 2stl, 2blk.

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Last thing: I thought Wes Jr. coached another great game. When the game needed to be opened up, he put Kispert at the 4, Trez at the 5, and spammed the Beal-Trez two-man game in space. That stretched saved them. Juggled Trez/Gafford minutes brilliantly. Plus, the ATOs.

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs hold Beal to 4-19 shooting, but Kyle Kuzma picked Wizards up, drills 4 3ptFG in 4Q, including game-deciding triple w/11.4 to play — WAS snaps CLE's 4-gm run – take 97-94 decision; 2nd chance pts: WAS, 21, CLE 11; FTs: CLE, 15-21, WAS, 17-17; reb: Harrell, game-hi 24pts.

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Well, that wraps things up here. #Cavs fall 97-94 to the Wizards after the Corey Kispert layup. Cavs are 7-5 on the season.

Ricky Rubio was the Cavs leading scorer with 20 pts and 5 assists. Evan Mobley and Darius Garland each had 19 pts. – 9:35 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

WHAT. A. WIN.

We’ll move to 8-3 with a gritty win in Cleveland.

#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/gRVRLQMydX – 9:34 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

The Wizards are 8-3.

No, i didn’t believe I’d type that sentence anytime this decade, either. – 9:34 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

And with that, the Wizards have won at least 8 through 11 games for the fourth time in franchise history. First time since 2014-15.

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The Wizards just won a game in which they led for 0.8% of the second half.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Cleveland just got a painful reminder that winning in this league is not easy.

StatMuse @statmuse

The Wizards were down 9 points with 6 minutes left.

Kyle Kuzma outscored the Cavs 12-7 to win the game, hitting 4-4 threes. pic.twitter.com/mj8cCBqLXC – 9:31 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards stun the Cavs in CLE. They were down 4 pts with 30 sec to go, but Kyle Kuzma hit two 3s in the final 26 sec. He had four 3s in the final 5:42. Wiz move to 8-3.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

The Wizards advance to 8-3 on the season in dramatic fashion defeating the Cavaliers 97-94.

Kyle Kuzma – 22 points, 6/9 from 3P (!!!)

Spencer Dinwiddie – 11 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists

Wizards finished the night 17/17 from the FT line.

Next up, ORL Nov. 17 pic.twitter.com/9vOF5sUAWt – 9:31 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Final: Washington 97, Cleveland 94

Kuzma: 22 pts., 5 rebs.

Harrell: 24 pts., 11 rebs., 3 assts.

Beal: 13 pts., 7 rebs., 7 assts.

Dinwiddie: 11 pts., 10 rebs., 6 rebs.

Mobley: 19 pts., 7 rebs., 2 assts.

Wizards trailed 87-78 with 6:05 to play in the 4th quarter – 9:31 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

There was no reason for Corey Kispert to shoot that ball

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Kyle Kuzma has been the unsung hero of this Wizards team all season. Consider the next 24 hours his long overdue recognition.

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Clock started early. Should still be seventh-tenths left for Cleveland, down three.

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

The Wizards did a masterful job of reversing the 🏀 tonight in the clutch

Bradley Beal found Kyle Kuzma twice on the weakside in the final minute as the Wiz came from behind to win in Cleveland

Washington is now 8-3 and looking like a Playoff team – 9:27 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The Wizards, man.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Well. Huh. Wizards win in Cleveland 97-94 BIG THANKS to Kyle Kuzma's three three's in the final 4:31. Washington gonna be happy to shake that one off, despite the win?

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

I love Tacko Fall coming in during final moments to defend inbounds, lol

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Win or lose Kyle Kuzma gets player of the game.

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

The Wizards dodged a huuuuuge bullet there. Great play design. Garland was open and so was Osman.

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Wes Unseld, Jr., draws up some really nice ATOs. Gets an open 3 for Kuzma to put Washington up 1 with 11.4 seconds left. Darius Garland's been great at the end of each quarter so far.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

With that go-ahead 3 with 11.4 seconds to play, Kyle Kuzma has made six 3-pointers tonight, one shy of his career high.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Kyle Kuzma has been great in the fourth quarter. But did the Wizards score too quick?

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

KYLE KIZMA DRILLS A CORNER THREE

WIZARDS TAKE THE LEAD 95-94 WITH 10 SECONDS REMAINING – 9:23 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

A 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma from the left corner off a pass by Bradley Beal has given Washington a 95-94 lead with 11.4 seconds to play. – 9:23 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Ricky Rubio misses the second free throw and Washington now has a chance to tie or take the lead with 15.4 seconds remaining.

Who takes the last shot? – 9:22 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kyle Kuzma on a 3-year, $39 million contract is wow for the Wizards – 9:21 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma has three big-time threes in the final 5:42 of the fourth quarter and the Wizards would be toast without them. – 9:21 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

What a pass from Beal – 9:21 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Wes Jr. might need to take a fine for the team after this one. This play benefited the Wizards but I don’t know how this wasn’t a foul on the rebound.

Been that kind of night honestly. pic.twitter.com/J7z2DlNFrE – 9:21 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Hey if you wanna read about #Cavs Darius Garland, you can read this from the other day

theathletic.com/2939100/2021/1… – 9:19 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Bradley Beal knocks down his first three of the night and Washington cuts the lead to two. – 9:16 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal hits a huge three to cut the Cavs’ lead to 91-89 with 1:26 to go. It’s going to be a close finish. Stream it here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 9:16 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

That Dinwiddie lookaway got Beal a bit more time on the three. Wiz down two with 1:26 left. – 9:16 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Spencer Dinwiddie like they ain’t calling two offensive fouls on me as he puts two forearms into Darius Garland’s chest to create space in the paint – 9:14 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

#LeaguePassAlert for Wizards/Cavs – 9:13 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

What a weird game. You gotta love the Mobley/Garland/Rubio trio. Wizards beating themselves a bit here though – 9:11 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Kyle Kuzma cooking right now — 4/7 from 3P range – 9:09 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

ricky rubio drills a step-back three over kyle Kuzma because yes the cavs are absolutely a fever dream – 9:05 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

That’s reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Jarrett Allen, to you. Denied Montrezl Harrell at the rim on a dunk that could’ve cut the lead to 2. – 9:00 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

What a block by Jarrett Allen.

My goodness. – 9:00 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Come out of the timeout. Call a play for Evan Mobley. Get a bucket. That’ll work. – 8:58 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the third, #Cavs lead 74-68. Garland once again closes the quarter for Cleveland with the driving floater. He has 13 points and 4 assists.

Ricky Rubio is up to 14 points and 3 assists, while Evan Mobley has 17 points and 5 rebounds. – 8:51 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

End of the third, Cleveland leads the Wiz 74-68.

Harrell: 22p, 8r

Beal, Kuzma: 10p

Very, very fun Evan Mobley: 17p – 8:50 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

End of the 3rd Quarter: Cavs 74, Wizards 68

Mobley: 17 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst., 1 block

Harrell: 22 pts., 8 rebs., 2 assts.

Beal: 10 pts. (3/15 on FGAs), 6 rebs., 5 assts. – 8:50 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Bradley Beal has scored 8 of his 10 points this quarter. – 8:46 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Jarrett Allen or Draymond Green? pic.twitter.com/6kqMC5ZHFh – 8:44 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Bradley Beal has finally made a few shots from the field late in this third quarter. But it’s clear Cleveland’s size is bothering him and the other Wizards. – 8:41 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal recorded his first field goal of the game with 4:22 remaining in the third quarter, making him 1 for 11 for the night from the field. He was 4 for 4 from the free throw line. – 8:40 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards in the midst of a 6-0 run — cut the lead to four. – 8:39 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

After starting the night 0-for-10, Bradley Beal gets his first field goal to drop with 4:22 left in the 3rd quarter. – 8:38 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Evan Mobley is 7 feet tall.

He’s having himself a night. pic.twitter.com/vv2KqH6PRC – 8:36 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Beal only has 2 points on 0/10 shooting at the moment.

Kuzma three pointer just ended a Cavs 10-0 run. – 8:35 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

We have played more than 28 minutes tonight and Bradley Beal still hasn’t made a shot. – 8:31 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Evan Mobley puts the Cavs up 10 with 7:31 to play in the third. Beal is 0-9 from the field. – 8:30 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal is now 0-for-9 from the field. The Wizards’ depth is coming in handy tonight, as they only trail by 6. – 8:29 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Daniel Gafford: “You can throw it to the sky and I’m going to try my best to bring it back down.”

Narrator: He brought it back down. pic.twitter.com/xSPS9a5ZV3 – 8:27 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

The Cavaliers are really, really hands’y. – 8:17 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

After sluggish start, fun 1H between two of East’s surprising teams – #Cavs up, 49-44; CLE, 42%, WAS, 33%FG; 3ptFG: CLE, 5-14, WAS, 4-12; Mobley, 11pts, 4-10FG despite 2 early PF; Allen, 8pts, 4-7FG, 7reb; Garland, 8pts, 3-5FG, 2-3 3ptFG; Rubio, 7pts, 4reb, 3asst. pic.twitter.com/0ylH9pSj1h – 8:13 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Terrific defense by Jarrett Allen to bust up a pick-and-roll lob from Dinwiddie to Gafford. Basically guarded two players. This is a play I feel like Gafford could be really good at the more he develops. pic.twitter.com/b2pjEuwYGe – 8:10 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Garland and Rubio outscore opponents by 15.8 points (!) per 100 possessions in their 13.4 minutes per game together. Via @Kelsey Russo – 8:10 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Wizards trail in Cleveland 49-44

Harrell: 16p, 5r

Kuzma, Neto: 7p

Wiz shooting 33.3% FG – 8:09 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Been a while since Bradley Beal went an entire half without a bucket, 0-7 from the field in first half vs. Cavs – 8:09 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the half, #Cavs have a 49-44 lead over the Wizards.

Evan Mobley leads Cleveland with 11 points, all of which he scored in the 2nd quarter. He shot 4-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from 3 in this quarter. – 8:09 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards trail the Cavs 49-44 at halftime, as CLE went on an 11-0 run to close the 2nd quarter. Harrell leads all scorers with 16 pts. Wiz are shooting 33.3% FG – 8:09 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Cavaliers ended the second quarter on an 11-0 run. Cleveland now leads Washington 49-44 at halftime. – 8:08 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs held Bradley Beal to more airballs than made shots in the first half. – 8:08 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Beal frustrated big time – 8:05 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Jarrett Allen telling the Wizards that’s for trading my draft pick on that dunk? – 8:00 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Kyle Kuzma just had a nice move, thinking he created enough space to get his shot off against #Cavs Evan Mobley. Then these Gumby arms just reached out and forced an airball. – 7:57 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Live look at Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/zXpmpyzWjf – 7:54 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Many others have said this, but Evan Mobley has superior potential. He’s contributing already (11 points midway through the second quarter), but when he gets a couple of years of additional skill and muscle, he should be a force. He’s already a super-smart young player. – 7:54 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Harrell doing everything for Wizards. But when Mobley helps someone has to help him too – 7:53 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Montrezl Harrell has a ridiculous 16 points in 10 minutes, so this is how the Cavs are guarding him now. pic.twitter.com/7Vb03z40qt – 7:52 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

This is some kind of second quarter for #Cavs rookie Evan Mobley after being in early foul trouble. 11 points on 4-6 shooting. In this quarter alone. – 7:51 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Cavs allow the fewest FTs this season at 11.5 per game. The Wizards are 12-for-12 from the line with just over 8 minutes left in the first half. – 7:49 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Montrezl Harrell has provided yet another high-energy effort game so far, with 10 points, five rebounds and even two assists. Washington leads Cleveland 28-26 in large part because of him. – 7:45 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards are 6-0 this season when leading after the first quarter, the NBCSW broadcast just showed. – 7:43 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

End of 1Q, Wizards lead 24-22

Kuzma – 5 points (2/4 FG)

Neto – 5 points (2/4 FG)

Garland – 5 points (2/4 FG – there’s a theme here, huh) pic.twitter.com/ESKtnooyyv – 7:41 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Darius Garland three at the buzzer makes it 24-22 Wizards in Cleveland.

Harrell: 6p, 3r

Kuzma, Neto: 5p

Both teams shooting like bobo – 7:41 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Wow, that was a heck of a shot from Darius Garland at the buzzer to end the first quarter. Wizards lead the #Cavs 24-22. – 7:39 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Was talking to someone recently who has known Deni Avdija and his game for a long time. They said a big part of his game overseas was playmaking in the post. This may have been a quick glimpse of the future as his game continues to expand. pic.twitter.com/QQjicAnsiO – 7:32 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Montrezl Harrell checks in.

The real fun begins NOW! – 7:25 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

With #Cavs offense stuck in the mud (4 points in the first 5-plus minutes), J.B. Bickerstaff brings in Ricky Rubio. – 7:22 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Wizards doing a really good job early on being physical with #Cavs off the ball. Kinda has Cleveland out of rhythm offensively. – 7:21 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Jarrett Allen missed this dunk

The Daniel Gafford effect? pic.twitter.com/mkF0MXepGb – 7:18 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Evan Mobley picks up two fouls early. – 7:18 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma blocked Evan Mobley, then Daniel Gafford blocked Jarrett Allen on the next possession. The Wizards are 2nd in the NBA in blocks per game (6.2). – 7:18 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Jarrett Allen just tried to dunk on Daniel Gafford

Gafford forced a miss but he felt it. Stayed hunched over a bit. – 7:17 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Two early fouls on #Cavs rookie Evan Mobley. First time all season he’s been in foul trouble. – 7:17 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Montrezl Harrell’s patdown pre-game routine with Bradley Beal remains my favorite pic.twitter.com/INkYrEd4AC – 7:15 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Isaac Okoro gets the #Cavs on the board with a driving layup, after missing the last 7 games with a hamstring strain. – 7:13 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland going with the Ja Morant hairstyle tonight. – 7:10 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Not the Cavaliers using the Succession music to introduce visiting starters – 7:07 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Isaac Okoro enters the starting lineup tonight. It will be Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:

Kevin Durant

Steph Curry

Nikola Jokić

Jimmy Butler

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Zach LaVine

Mike Conley

Cole Anthony

James Harden

Darius Garland

Ja Morant

Jalen Brunson

and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Updates from Wes Unseld Jr. pre-Cavs tonight:

– Bertans (left ankle sprain) probably about a week away

– Rui Hachimura is still doing non-contact individual work. There is “constant communication” between him & Unseld with Rui watching games. Still no timetable for return. – 6:13 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: Is #Cavs hot start sustainable? How much will they miss Collin Sexton? How long will he be out? Who needs to step up in his absence? And what stands out most about Evan Mobley early on?

cleveland.com/cavs/2021/11/i… – 5:59 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Isaac Okoro will not only return from hamstring injury, but will start for injured Collin Sexton at shooting guard tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.

It will be Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen

cleveland.com/cavs/2021/11/i… – 5:53 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. (Wizards) and J.B. Bickerstaff (Cavs) will coach against each other tonight for the first time. Unseld Jr. says they would play together as kids in the family room at the Capital Centre when Unseld’s father was a Bullets player and Bickerstaff’s was an asst. coach. – 5:40 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. on Davis Bertans’ sprained left ankle: “He’s still probably a week or so away.” – 5:32 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Isaac Okoro is “a go” tonight. – 5:19 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Isaac Okoro will play tonight – 5:19 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Hearing that the Wizards may have PG Spencer Dinwiddie guarding the three on defense tonight and matchup with Dean Wade (6-9) instead of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Expect plenty of new looks defensively as Washington tries to combat the Cavs size in the front court. – 3:38 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

What questions do you have for an upcoming Washington Wizards mailbag? Please ask away — one question per tweet, please — and please include the hashtag #AskJoshRobbins to help me locate your question on Twitter. – 3:37 PM

