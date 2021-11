UCAM Murcia are hosting Urbas Fuenlabrada at the Palacio de Deportes Arena in Murcia on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 12:00 ET in the 9th round of action in the Spanish ACB League. Both teams are coming off defeats in their previous games, as Murcia saw a three-game winning streak getting snapped and Fuenlabrada are 1-4 in their previous five matches.

