NEW ORLEANS — Many New Orleans residents were waiting in line Friday to pay for energy bills they say they couldn't afford. Several customers tell WDSU they received outstanding balances on Tuesday in the mail, some as much as $1,000 more than what they normally owe per month. The bills read that payments must be paid in full by Friday, Nov. 12. With cooler temperatures expected over the weekend, residents showed up with their bills in hand to make the payments and avoid cutoffs. "Why does the bill have to go so high all at once?" says Karen LeBlanc. "You go from paying one thing and then the next time it's just off the charts. You can't even afford it."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO