Congress & Courts

Congress Makes Anti-Drunk Driving Tech Mandatory

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you stop someone from driving when they’re drunk? Short of forcibly taking away their keys, there’s really not much one can do. However, Congress has created a new requirement for carmakers, and that is to include anti-drunk driving technology in their vehicles that would...

www.ubergizmo.com

Comments / 2

atlanticcitynews.net

Automakers to be required to install technology to stop drunk driving

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Congress has announced a new mandate requiring automakers to find an electronic solution to stop drunk drivers from operating automobiles. The mandate is part of a US$1 trillion infrastructure package expected to be approved by President Joe Biden, which is aimed at improving auto safety, in light of rising fatalities on U.S. roads.
POLITICS
CNET

Infrastructure bill will mandate tech to stop drunk driving

Although the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill now heading for President Joe Biden's signature this coming Monday focuses on major investments in infrastructure, a notable mandate will soon become law. Included in the final bill that cleared the US House this past weekend is a mandate for technology to prevent drunk driving. The Associated Press first reported on the mandate making its way into the final legislation on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDTN

Automakers mandated to find technology to prevent drunk driving

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Congress has mandated that automakers work to prevent drunk driving which kills dozens of people every day. Under the legislation, the high-tech monitoring systems would roll out in all new vehicles as early as 2026. “What I miss most about Joey is him coming home and saying ‘I love you,'” said […]
POLITICS
WSAW

Congress creates new requirements for automakers to prevent drunk driving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Congress may require automakers to find a high-tech way to keep intoxicated people from driving cars. The mandate is part of President Biden’s $1-trillion infrastructure package that is expected to be signed soon. A provision in that bill would require monitoring systems in all new vehicles that would stop drunk drivers from being able to drive the car.
WAUSAU, WI
bulletin-news.com

US Congress Mandates New Car Technology – To Stop Drunk Driving

Congress has imposed a new duty on automakers: develop a high-tech method to prevent intoxicated drivers from operating vehicles. It’s one of the stipulations in the $1 trillion infrastructure plan that President Joe Biden is set to sign soon, along with a slew of extra expenditure focused at increasing car safety amid rising road deaths.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US cars mandated to spot drunk drivers -- and stop them

Breath-sniffing sensors and finger-scanning detectors are central to a landmark US safety mandate to fight drunk driving that is spurring tough questions about what technology can be trusted to do. The federal law, which will require new cars to spot intoxicated drivers in coming years, could save thousands of lives annually with the potential to expand abroad, advocates say. Yet the legislation signed into law this week by President Joe Biden has also left skeptics to question whether vehicles could refuse to operate due to a false positive or effectively become witnesses against their owners in criminal cases. Ultimately it is up to American regulators to decide what could become international precedent-setting rules. They have not said much so far, but have a potentially extendable three years to work with.
TRAFFIC
Carscoops

Anti-Drunk Driving Systems To Be Required In New Cars In America

The barely bipartisan infrastructure bill is awaiting President Biden’s signature and a lot of the focus has been on the billions promised to increase electric vehicle adoption. However, that’s not the only automotive thing hiding in the massive piece of legislation. As noted by the Washington Post, the bill also...
CARS
12NewsNow

'It's not soon enough' | Congress to mandate new car technology to prevent drunk driving

BEAUMONT, Texas — Congress is mandating new car technology to put the brakes on drunk driving. They’re pressing automakers to help keep people on the road safe. Southeast Texans are no stranger to this heartbreak. Over the last few yeas, drunk drivers or suspected drunk drivers have taken the lives of Clyde Thompson, Tonysha Smith, Robert Jackson, Jillian Blanchard, Officer Sheena Yarborough Powell, Landon slaughter, and more.
BEAUMONT, TX
MotorTrend Magazine

Your Next Car Could Include Newly Required Drunk Driving Prevention Tech

Under the Biden administration's $1 trillion infrastructure package, a mandate requires automakers to install new technology in vehicles to prevent motorists from driving intoxicated. As reported by the Associated Press, with the provision, Congress is pushing for the monitoring systems to begin rolling out in new vehicles no later than 2026.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
thekatynews.com

