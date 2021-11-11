ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. faces ‘heightened threat’ amid holiday season and mass religious gatherings, DHS says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3zS3_0ct7NC7z00

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. faces a “heightened threat environment” from domestic extremists and people inspired by foreign terrorist groups with the approach of the holiday season, the Department of Homeland Security warned Wednesday.

While DHS said it had no credible information on a specific threat, the agency warns in its latest national terrorism advisory bulletin that mass gatherings for the upcoming religious holidays could be potential targets, including from people and organizations seeking to exploit resentment over pandemic lockdowns and recent events such as the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment,” it said.

Police monitoring Northern Virginia malls after possible ISIS threats

This is the fourth time this year the agency has issued a bulletin, highlighting the perceived danger from a volatile mix of domestic extremists, often motivated by racially or ethnically motivated hate, and homegrown extremists inspired by overseas groups. It reflects a shift from the focus on al-Qaida and other organizations following the creation of DHS after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

It also comes in an environment that has been super-charged by online propaganda and conspiracy theories as well as anger over the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic. DHS warned that extremists will pose a “significant threat” at least into 2022.

Timothy Langan, the assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, made similar points last week in an appearance before the House intelligence committee. He said the threat from domestic terrorism has “significantly increased” in the last 18 months, with the agency currently conducting about 2,700 investigations on violent domestic extremists.

“The greatest terrorism threat facing our homeland is that posed by lone actors in small cells, who typically radicalize online, look to use easily accessible weapons to attack soft targets,” Langan said.

The language of this latest bulletin is similar to the previous ones but adds language based on recent events. It warns that foreign groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State celebrated the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and may use it to encourage violence by their supporters.

At the same time, some domestic extremists have sought to use the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. to stir up anti-Muslim hatred.

DHS has said it is working with the FBI, state and local law enforcement and foreign counterparts and has also increased grants and training to community-based prevention programs to address the threat.

From 2010 through 2020, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists advocating for the superiority of the white race have committed 18 lethal attacks in the United States, killing 70 people in attacks that typically focused on houses of worship, including in Charleston and Pittsburgh, according to the FBI.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Afghanistan withdrawal: Records reveal IG opposition to Biden admin order to scrub hundreds of online reports

FIRST ON FOX: Records obtained by Fox News show the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) expressed opposition to the Biden administration's order to scrub once-publicly available information on weaponry and training that U.S. officials provided to Afghan security forces in the days leading to the U.S. final withdrawal out of Afghanistan on Aug. 31.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Some Americans wanting out of Afghanistan not reached by State, 4 groups say

With help from Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. MIKE EDWARDS, founder of the volunteer rescue group Project Exodus, told NatSec Daily that at least nine American citizens still in Afghanistan who’ve contacted the U.S. government seeking rescue haven’t heard back yet. SCOTT MANN, leader of Task Force Pineapple, said they have “at least five American citizens” on their manifest who haven’t been contacted by the U.S. government for evacuation.
MILITARY
FOX40

US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of organizations working to evacuate people who could be targeted by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan appealed Monday for more assistance from the U.S. government and other nations as conditions deteriorate in the country. Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met in a video call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Domestic Terrorism#Fbi#Isis#Ap#Al Qaida#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Terrorism
KIVI-TV

Migrant Oregon weed workers face threats amid illegal boom

Thousands of immigrants working on illegal marijuana farms in southern Oregon that authorities say are run by foreign cartels are living in squalid conditions and are sometimes being cheated by their gangland bosses. The situation is so extreme in the rural region amid an increase in violent crime and water...
OREGON STATE
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy