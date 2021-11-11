ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man to plead guilty in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

By Associated Press
abc27 News
abc27 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384dIC_0ct7MiDK00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, will admit to a single count of distribution of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said in a statement.

‘I’m so lucky’: Elton John receives prestigious UK award

Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of Los Angeles, according to a plea agreement. Pettit sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who two days later suffered a fatal overdose, according to prosecutors.

Another co-defendant, Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, of Los Angeles, agreed last month to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. Prosecutors said Reavis supplied the pills to Pettit at the direction of Walter. Reavis and Walter are each expected to enter their pleas in the coming weeks.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The case against Pettit is pending.

Reavis, formerly of West Los Angeles, moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona, in 2019.

‘Squid Game’ will return for Season 2, creator says

Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018, and he was declared dead soon after.

Miller, a Pittsburgh native whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick, was a beloved and respected figure among hip-hop fans. “Circles,” his sixth and final studio album, was released posthumously in 2020.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

High-profile execution looms for Julius Jones in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Students at high schools across Oklahoma City walked out of their classes. Prayer vigils were held at the state Capitol, and barricades were erected outside the governor’s mansion. Even Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, weighed in on Oklahoma’s highest-profile execution in decades. Julius...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
West Los Angeles, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Miller
Person
Elton John
abc27 News

abc27 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy