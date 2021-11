FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas roads will get bigger, bridges rebuilt better and transit systems expanded with President Joe Biden signing his infrastructure plan into law Monday, Nov. 15. It just won’t happen right away. Planners expect the region is well positioned though to receive federal dollars and compete for more, using it to leverage additional funding that should help more projects get underway. “This in my mind, this is a bill for everybody,” said Michael Morris, the transportation director for the North Central Texas Council of Governments. “It’s almost like the national government has put us all on a clock and...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO