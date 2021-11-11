ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US, State Flags to Fly Half-Staff Thursday in Honor of Republican Leader John Carroll

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. David Ige has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for longtime Republican leader John Carroll. The United States and State of Hawaiʻi flags shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National...

