AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since the city of Amarillo’s illegal dumping task force began through the Public Works Department last October, officials are saying that some individuals throughout the community have been cited for illegal dumping within the city. Donny Hooper, the director of public works for the city of Amarillo, said through placing 10 […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO