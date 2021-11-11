ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs appear open to adding Beckham to wide receiver group

By Kfh Staff
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPHlo_0ct7Ikpw00

Chiefs coach Andy Reid wouldn't say Wednesday whether the reigning AFC champs were pursuing Odell Beckham Jr.

Then again, he didn't say they weren't.

Beckham became a free agent Tuesday after the wide receiver's acrimonious split with the Browns, and the Chiefs — with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes — are among the destinations that he's rumored to be considering.

“That's (Brett) Veach's area. He looks at everybody," Reid said of Kansas City's aggressive general manager. “You guys know how he does it. I've been in a bunker trying to get my work done. I haven't really talked to him.”

The pairing would make sense, though.

Beckham reportedly wants to spend the rest of the season with a contender, and the Chiefs have been to three straight conference title games and are trending up in the AFC West after a lousy start. Yet their offense has continued to struggle to live up to the lofty standards it has set over the years, and Beckham could provide the jolt that it needs.

The Chiefs already have made a similar move this season, signing Josh Gordon when he was cleared by the NFL to return from his suspension. Gordon has yet to make much of an impact since making his debut in Week 5, though, and the Chiefs have struggled with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce their only real downfield threats.

Mahomes threw for just 166 yards in last week's win over Green Bay, the fewest of his career for a game he finished.

“I mean, he's a really good football player who's done a lot of great things in this league,” Mahomes said of Beckham, “but I'll leave that stuff up to Veach. He does a great job bringing in great players. He's always looking to make the team better.”

The often-controversial Beckham had just 17 catches for 232 yards without a touchdown in six games for the Browns this season. As his relationship with the organization soured, Beckham asked for a trade that never materialized, and Cleveland ultimately let him go despite owing him $4.25 million on his renegotiated contract.

The Chiefs have become a popular landing spot for reclamation projects.

Two years ago, they added depth to their run game by signing LeSean McCoy and their defense with pass rusher Terrell Suggs and cornerback Morris Clairborne, and the trio wound up getting a Super Bowl ring out of it. Last year, they grabbed Le'Veon Bell, and he made a couple of starts while helping Kansas City to a second straight title game.

Asked why that's been the case, Reid replied: “I mean, we've been doing OK.”

“Listen,” he said, “this is a great city, great venue to play here. If you're a player in this league I'd think it's a pretty good situation. We have some players that are younger on the team that are pretty good. We do get linked (to guys) — you know that Brett is always going to keep his eyes and ears open. That's what he does. So you're going to get tied into certain guys, right or wrong. That's healthy, too. That's what you want. You don't want to be sitting around.”

That doesn't mean Reid has been making any sales pitches to Beckham or anyone else.

Or that Mahomes has, either.

“They haven't reached out to me or anything like that,” Mahomes said with a laugh. “Obviously I know that he's a talented player and everything like that. But all you can do is focus on the day at hand, this season, and for me, it's focusing on this practice we have, and everything else will work out.”

NOTES: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (sprained knee ligament) practiced Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt Oct. 10 against Buffalo. That begins a three-week window for Edwards-Helaire to be activated from injured reserve. ... OL Kyle Long (knee fracture) also returned to practice after he was activated from the PUP list Tuesday. “I think it's important right now that he gets back in the swing,” Reid said, “gets a few opportunities to move around doing football work." ... DT Chris Jones and LB Dorian O'Daniel were excused from Wednesday's practice for personal reasons. RTs Mike Remmers (knee) and Lucas Niang (ribs) and CB L'Jarius Sneed (ankle) also did not practice.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrell Suggs
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes roasted for cringe TikTok video with fiancée, brother

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is being roasted for his mood in a TikTok video featuring the QB, his fianceé, Brittany Matthews, and younger brother, Jackson. Jackson filmed a selfie video of himself, Matthews, and the All-Pro QB “enjoying” a hang outside of a bar/restaurant. Well, at least Jackson and Matthews seem to be having a good time. Contrary to the upbeat nature of the MC Hammer remix Jackson puts over the TikTok, Patrick doesn’t exactly emit exuberance towards the camera.
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be finished with Browns

Odell Beckham Jr was excused from practice on Thursday for the second consecutive day, and it is fair to wonder if the star receiver will ever play for the Cleveland Browns again. The Browns told Beckham to stay home again on Thursday, according to multiple reports. After he was excused...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Afc#Browns
Arrowhead Pride

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Chiefs?

After his future cut, could KC be a new home? Is he worth it? Yes, if is for around less than a million. He is around 66 PFF and Robinson can be cut with his 50 PFF. 237 yards and talent is much better than dropped balls by Drob. Of...
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers defender vows payback on OBJ during next meeting

It did not take long for Odell Beckham Jr. to make the first enemy of his Los Angeles Rams career. After the Rams lost to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers on Monday, 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward made clear that he was not pleased about Beckham’s hard hit on his opening-drive interception of Matthew Stafford.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Sends Harsh Message To Cleveland Browns

In a move that many saw coming, the Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. today after a testy week between the two. Unfortunately for Browns fans, their old friend Colin Cowherd saw it coming too. On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd ripped the Browns for being a...
NFL
Daily Record

'Loss of Odell Beckham Jr. won't matter to Browns:' Fans react to wide receiver's release

Rumors of Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure from the Cleveland Browns became a reality Friday morning when the team announced the release of the wide receiver. “After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," General Manager Andrew Berry said in a prepared statement released Friday morning.
NFL
Las Cruces Sun-News

Cleveland Browns release Odell Beckham Jr.; disgruntled wide receiver heads to waivers

The Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday, ending a rocky two-plus year tenure with the team, the Browns announced. Beckham will now head to the waiver wire after a negotiation concerning the terms of his release are finalized. Teams won't be able to claim Beckham on waivers until next week.
NFL
KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
402
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/kfh

Comments / 0

Community Policy