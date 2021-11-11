ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gavin Newsom addresses misinformation from social media regarding Covid-19 booster shots

By Kathy Novak, Lucy Fasano
 7 days ago

Gov. Gavin Newsom is rejecting unsubstantiated reports that he canceled his planned trip to Europe because he had a bad reaction to the COVID-19 booster shot.

The governor visited a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic on Wednesday and cleared up speculation about why he skipped the climate change summit in Scotland, saying he couldn't miss Halloween with his kids.

"Oh, I made that crystal-clear yesterday. I wanted to spend time with the family," Newsom stated.

He took questions from reporters for the first time since those rumors started and directly addressed unsourced reports that he might have stayed home because of a reaction to the booster he got on Oct. 27.

"Well that's made up, I had absolutely no impact whatsoever from the COVID shot. Nor the original nor the booster absolutely none, no fatigue even no soreness," he said

He acknowledged that it's part of a bigger issue when it comes to misinformation. Especially as he tries to encourage Californians to get their booster shots before a winter surge.

"How we push back against lies, misinformation, intentional and otherwise and it's hard," he said. "It's a firehose."

He said it's alarming to see "misinformation weaponized" especially towards the efficacy and safety of vaccines.

Loriesu
6d ago

Does anyone believe him? Hmm 🤔 I don’t think that he would have missed the Glasgow trip over Halloween 🤣

Related
SFGate

I voted against Gavin Newsom's recall but can no longer be silent about his hypocrisy

Since Gavin Newsom beat back the recall election by a landslide, there has been a lot of triumphalism about him in liberal and progressive circles. It’s very likely he’s paving the road for an eventual presidential run — despite his claims to the contrary — and that he’ll use his handling of the pandemic in the world’s fifth largest economy as proof of his efficacy as a leader.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
arcamax.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom returns to public eye after sudden absence sparks social media speculation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past two weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom has done something that’s very out of character: He’s stayed out of the public eye. That ended Tuesday when he took part in an economic summit in Monterey, the first official event he’s attended since Oct. 27 and marking the end of an absence that sparked several days of social media chatter and criticism.
POLITICS
newsy.com

California Opens Eligibility For COVID-19 Booster Shots

More than 80% of people who are vaccinated got their vaccination more than six months ago, which means protection is waning for millions of people as we head into the holiday season. The CDC, last month, recommended anyone 65 years or older, as well as adults with underlying medical conditions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fresno Bee

Newsom promotes COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots during Kings County visit

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Central Valley on Tuesday to promote vaccinations and California’s expansion of booster shots to all residents ages 18 and up. Newsom visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Avenal, a city in the southwest corner of Kings County. While the county has the lowest vaccination rate per capita of any county in the state, the community of Avenal is a local outlier. With about 75% of residents vaccinated, Avenal has the highest vaccination rate in Kings County.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Newsom in Central Valley to highlight COVID-19 boosters

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Governor Gavin Newsom visited a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Kings County Tuesday in an effort to highlight the state’s opening of eligibility for booster shots to all Californians aged 18 years and older. Currently, boosters are approved six months after receiving a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after […]
FRESNO, CA
