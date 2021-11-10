ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Paolo Banchero reacts to LeBron James mentioning him on Instagram

By Cody Taylor
 7 days ago
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

No. 2 overall prospect Paolo Banchero made his official collegiate debut with the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday and even earned a shoutout from LeBron James afterward.

Banchero produced 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals during the 79-71 win over the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats. He connected on 7-of-11 shot attempts from the field, going 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. He had his mid-range shot working, while he also finished at the rim.

The first look at Banchero in a Blue Devils uniform further fueled the immense hype surrounding him. He showed why he is considered a potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft next year after dazzling during his time on the court.

James gave Banchero a shoutout on his Instagram story after his debut.

Screenshot/Instagram

Banchero previously took part in a photoshoot with SLAM Magazine where he is seen lacing up the LeBron 11s. While he didn’t wear those on Tuesday, instead opting to go with the Kyrie Irving 7s, James still gave him a shoutout on Instagram.

He took to Twitter to offer a wholesome reaction to seeing James’ post.

Certainly, to receive a shoutout from James will be a moment Banchero remembers for a long time. He watched plenty of James growing up and tried to take elements of his game into his own development.

He could even join James as a No. 1 overall pick.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

NBA
