The Masked Singer: Natasha Bedingfield revealed as the Pepper!

FOX’s The Masked Singer, is equal parts competition and suspense. Every season, celebrity contestants wear elaborate costumes and hit the stage to sing covers of well-known songs. The identities of the celebrities remain a mystery until they are eliminated from the contest. Every season, however, there are a few contestants that viewers and judges are able to identity strictly by the sound of their voices. During season four, The Seahorse was one of them. Revealed to be Tori Kelly, The Seahorse’s powerful vocals were impossible to disguise. Her performances were so good that many thought she would win, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Fans everywhere were shocked by her elimination, but she is still widely considered one of the best singers in the show’s history so far. Keep reading to learn more about the Seahorse from season 4 of The Masked Singer.

