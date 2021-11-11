ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masked Singer: Natasha Bedingfield revealed as the Pepper!

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s The Masked Singer episode featured a pair of eliminations, and we’re still shocked about the Natasha Bedingfield one!. How in the world do you eliminate her tonight? We felt pretty confident that the “Unwritten” singer was going to be around for a while, especially after Ken Jeong screwed himself think...

cartermatt.com

CMT

Who is Mallard on “The Masked Singer?”

There’s a country music question plaguing the internet – who is that duck?. “The Masked Singer” airs 7 p.m. Wednesdays on FOX, and pits a group of celebrities dressed in elaborate costumes against each other in a singing competition. No one – not even the judges – gets to know who is wearing the ensemble until the character is booted off the show.
TV & VIDEOS
fox29.com

‘The Masked Singer’ reveal: These contestants just got tossed

LOS ANGELES - "The Masked Singer" continues to deliver epic performances and surprises: Two contestants were revealed and tossed off its latest episode. The Beachball, who viewers chose to send home Wednesday evening, turned out to be reality stars Alana Thompson and June Shannon — known for the popular television series including "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" and "Mama June: From Not to Hot."
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

'The Masked Singer' Reveals Identity of the Beach Ball: Here Are the Stars Under the Mask

Honey Boo Boo, we hardly knew you. Reality TV mother and daughter stars June Edith “Mama June” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson joined “Masked Singer” on Wednesday night as new Wild Card contestants the Beach Ball, but were quickly unmasked at the end of the eighth episode of Season 6, “Giving Thanks.” (Episode 7, which aired last week, was a special best-of clip show without performances or an elimination from this season’s contestants.)
TV SHOWS
TMZ.com

'The Masked Singer' Pepper Dodging Dinner Plans with Pal Nicole Scherzinger

There's a reason Nicole Scherzinger can't lock down a dinner date with one of her famous friends ... the celeb is IN the singing competition reality show Nicole is judging!!!. Production sources tell TMZ ... the star inside the Pepper costume on "The Masked Singer" is friends with Nicole in real life, but the panelist obviously has no idea her pal is behind the mask.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Masked Singer': The Pepper and The Jester Get Roasted in Surprising Double Elimination!

The competition on season 6 of The Masked Singer is truly heating up! Wednesday's Group A semifinals saw not one but two costumed contestants get the axe. This week, The Bull, The Pepper, The Skunk and The Jester all took to the stage to give it their best shot. However, despite a tear-jerking performance from The Pepper -- and a wild, bizarre performance from The Jester -- it was a wild card bloodbath!
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

How is the Winner Chosen on ‘The Masked Singer’?

We all enjoy watching The Masked Singer and trying to guess which celebrities are under those crazy costumes. But you might be wondering how the winner is chosen each season, and who decides which contestants go home from week to week. Who Votes on ‘The Masked Singer’ Each Week?. The...
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

‘The Masked Singer’ Cuts 2 Contestants in Group A Semifinals: And Pepper and Jester Are…

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) “The Masked Singer” Season 6 whittled Group A down to just two contestants with Wednesday’s semifinals episode, which ended in a double elimination. But before two competitors were cut from the Fox singing competition, the judges used the “Take It Off” buzzer for the first time. Unfortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, but we’ll get to that.
TV SHOWS
hazard-herald.com

‘The Masked Singer’s Pepper on Changing Up Her Accent to Fool Everyone

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6, Episode 9 “Group A Semi-Final.”]. The future is written for the Pepper on The Masked Singer, and unfortunately, it doesn’t include another week on the stage. The Group A semi-finals of this season of the Fox hit saw...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Masked Singer: Johnny Rotten revealed under Jester Mask!

As we prepared for The Masked Singer tonight on Fox, we had to brace ourselves for TWO different eliminations! The Bull, the Skunk, the Pepper, and the Jester were all performing one more time, and following this, things would start to get crazy as the judges whittled things down. What...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer US unveils two British singers as Jester and Pepper

The Masked Singer spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US is moving full steam ahead towards its season six final, with its latest episode delivering the elimination of not one but two contestants. Who both turned out to be British, in a twist. In yesterday's (November 10) episode of The Masked...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering The Seahorse From The Masked Singer Season 4

FOX’s The Masked Singer, is equal parts competition and suspense. Every season, celebrity contestants wear elaborate costumes and hit the stage to sing covers of well-known songs. The identities of the celebrities remain a mystery until they are eliminated from the contest. Every season, however, there are a few contestants that viewers and judges are able to identity strictly by the sound of their voices. During season four, The Seahorse was one of them. Revealed to be Tori Kelly, The Seahorse’s powerful vocals were impossible to disguise. Her performances were so good that many thought she would win, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Fans everywhere were shocked by her elimination, but she is still widely considered one of the best singers in the show’s history so far. Keep reading to learn more about the Seahorse from season 4 of The Masked Singer.
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

Who The Masked Singer's Pepper Thinks Deserves To Win Season 6

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6’s reveal of The Pepper. Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer said goodbye to one of its more talented competitors in Season 6, and while I’d argue The Pepper had the skills to win it all, things didn’t shake out that way. Pepper was unmasked and revealed to be pop singer Natasha Bedingfield, who revealed in an interview with CinemaBlend who she thinks deserves to win following her exit.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

The Masked Singer spikes the Beach Ball, revealing this major reality series duo

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. The Beach Ball just got served. It was a wild, turkey-filled night on The Masked Singer, which saw the introduction of this season's last Wildcard (and last contestant overall), only to vote them off seconds after they performed.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

The Masked Singer: Willie Robertson revealed under Mallard Mask!

Tonight on The Masked Singer, the Mallard, Banana Split, Queen of Hearts, and Caterpillar are hitting the stage! This is the Group B semi-finals and with that, we’re looking at seeing a lot of big reveals. Two people will be unmasked by the time the episode ends, and we hope that when it comes to at least one of them, there is a reason to be legitimately surprised.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Beach Ball Bounced From ‘The Masked Singer’

Beach Ball felt flat during Wednesday night’s (Nov. 3) episode of The Masked Singer, when not one but two guests were revealed to hiding behind that massive orb. Tonight, for it was the "Giving Thanks" episode, it was the turn of Group B’s Mallard, Queen of Hearts, Caterpillar, and Banana Split and a Wildcard entry, Beach Ball.
TV SHOWS
Punknews.org

John Lydon appears on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is a show on Fox where celebrities sing cover songs while wearing disguises. Other celebrities then vote on the best performance. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the "Jester" character was none of other than John Lydon Earlier in the series, he covered Alice Cooper's School's Out as well as the traditional song "Man of Constant Sorrow". You can see some clips of that below.
MUSIC
cartermatt.com

The Masked Singer: Bobby Berk revealed under Caterpillar Mask

Tonight on The Masked Singer, we had a chance to see Mallard, Banana Split, Queen of Hearts, and Caterpillar perform! This is the Group B semi-finals and with that, the stakes were higher than ever. Before the show, it was announced that two unmaskings would take place before the episode ended, and we hoped that when it came to at least one of them, we could be legitimately be surprised.
TV SHOWS

