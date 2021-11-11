ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-week high as market readies for increased U.S. exports

 7 days ago

CANBERRA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday as expectations of increased demand for U.S. supplies pushed prices to a one-week high. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $8.03-1/2 a bushel by 0218 GMT, near the session high...

CBOT soybeans rise on strong cash, export markets

CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 2.1% on Wednesday, hitting their highest since Sept. 30 on strength in both the domestic cash and export markets, traders said. * Soymeal futures were also higher, supported by expectations for rising demand from hog producers. * Soyoil futures ended in positive territory too. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract rose above its 50-day moving average. It also topped the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range for the first time since June 9 but failed to hold support above that key technical point. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * USDA also said that private exporters reported the sale of 30,000 tonnes of soyoil to India. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 25-3/4 cents at $12.77 a bushel. CBOT December soymeal was up $7.20 at $374.70 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.06 cent to 59.23 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 9-11 cents, wheat up 2-5 cents, corn up 1-3 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat firmer on bargain-buying a day after the CBOT December contract fell nearly 2%. Fundamental support from tightening global wheat supplies remains in place, with futures hovering just below nine-year highs set this week. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC purchased around 800,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender, with Russian-origin wheat expected to provide a substantial part of the volume supplied, European traders said. * Market awaits results of Egypt's latest international wheat purchase tender. The lowest offer submitted was believed to be $346.97 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from Romania. * Traders monitoring floods and landslides that cut rail access to Canada's largest port in the city of Vancouver. * Canada could see wheat plantings increase by about 6% next year as high prices encourage farmers, a Canadian agriculture ministry official told the Global Grain conference in Geneva. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 4-3/4 cents at $8.15 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last up 4-1/2 cents at $8.25-1/4, and MGEX December spring wheat was up 1-3/4 cents at $10.16-3/4. CORN - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn seen firmer but range-bound as the U.S. harvest winds down and traders await fresh direction. Brisk demand for corn from U.S. ethanol producers supports the market, along with early strength in soybeans and wheat. * December corn last traded up 3 cents at $5.74 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Soybeans head higher on technical buying and strength in soyoil futures amid tight world supplies of vegetable oil. The benchmark January soybean contract rose to $12.64-3/4 a bushel in early moves, its highest since Oct. 27. Strength in soymeal futures lends support as well. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1. * The USDA also conformed private sales of 30,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil to India. * January soybeans last traded up 11-1/4 cents at $12.62-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Nov. 16

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 123.7 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Nov. 16) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 123.7 78.3 18.9 13.9 15.2 39.3 3.0 4.9 Crop, as of Nov. 17, 136.7 88.1 22.2 13.2 13.1 33.2 2.7 4.3 2020 Harvested area, mln 45.0 27.8 7.9 2.6 9.5 1.0 1.6 2.9 hectares Harvested area, as of 46.2 28.9 8.3 2.5 8.3 0.9 1.4 2.6 Nov. 17, 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 18.3 million hectares compared to 19.2 million hectares on Nov. 17, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow)
DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans, Wheat Higher

Corn futures are 7 to 8 cents higher at midday Wednesday; bean futures are 28 to 30 cents higher; wheat futures are 6 to 17 cents higher. Corn futures are 7 to 8 cents higher at midday Wednesday; a fresh high was scored for the move before backing off slightly. Ethanol margins will continue to find support near-term on production with the weekly report showing production up 21,000 barrels per day (bpd) and stocks down 205,000 barrels, supporting margins further.
Live cattle futures waiting for cash market to catch up; lean hog market bullish

The live cattle market has been consolidating for past few weeks, with the futures waiting for the cash market to catch up. For further advance in the futures, it may take a seasonal rally in beef prices into the holidays. The short-term technical indicators are a bit overbought, and we cannot rule out a correction, but if beef prices turn higher, trade confidence could lend support. December cattle closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with a quiet inside trading day. Buyers were hesitant given the recent setback in beef prices. The USDA boxed beef cutout was down 15¢ at midsession yesterday and closed $1.07 lower at $282.13. This was down from $287.80 the previous week and was the lowest the cutout had been since October 22.
GRAINS-Soybeans retreat from 6-week high, but export demand limits losses

CANBERRA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Thursday, retreating from a six-week high scaled in the previous session, though strong export demand provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.2% at $12.74-1/2 a...
Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 12. That was smaller than the average 2.5 million-barrel decrease expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 655,000-barrel rise, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 200,000 barrels for the week. December West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.47, or 1.8%, at $79.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $79.84 before the supply data.
Dollar jumps after U.S. retail data fuels rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Wednesday as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, with the pound also climbing after inflation in Britain hit its highest for ten years. The dollar rose to its highest against the Japanese yen since March...
Farmers in Argentina have sold 34.1 million tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 34.1 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report that included data updated through Nov. 10. The rhythm of sales was behind that of the previous season. At this time last...
Oil futures settle at lowest since early October

Oil futures fell sharply on Wednesday, settling at their lowest level since early October. Prices fell sharply following a South China Morning Post report that said the U.S. and China discussed the possible release of oil from their reserves to help lower international oil prices, during a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier this week. Biden, meanwhile asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into possible illegal practices that are contributing to rising gasoline prices. Oil failed to find support even as data from the Energy Information Administration revealed a weekly decline of 2.1 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories, the first weekly decline in four weeks. December West Texas Intermediate oil dropped $2.40, or 3%, to settle at $78.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish since Oct. 7, FactSet data show.
Asian shares mostly lower after US stocks fall back

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday after stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.3% to finish at 29,598.66, although it had momentarily picked up after major business daily Nikkei reported Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will propose Friday a government stimulus package totaling a record 55.7 trillion yen ($488 billion). The rally quickly ran out of steam as more sobering concerns, such as the coronavirus pandemic, weighed in.
Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business A rise in global crude oil supply could put the brakes on surging gasoline prices that have hit record levels in parts of the United States and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency’s latest market report, global oil supplies jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day in October, with The post Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
GRAINS-CBOT wheat falls from nine-year high; corn, soy also weak

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on a profit-taking setback, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging 1.9% from the nine-year high it hit on Monday. Corn and soybean futures also were lower, but the declines were kept in...
GRAINS-Soybeans, wheat consolidate after rally

* Soybeans ease from 5-week top, wheat off 9-year peak * U.S. harvest progress, improved wheat conditions curb rally * Soybeans rallied on strong crush, U.S.-China summit hopes (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices inched lower on Tuesday from an earlier five-week high while wheat pulled back from Monday's nine-year peak as traders watched for further signs of demand, including any Chinese purchases following talks between Washington and Beijing. Corn similarly ticked lower, with a firm dollar and U.S. harvest progress encouraging grain markets to consolidate. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $12.55-1/4 a bushel by 1303 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since Oct. 8. The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said U.S. soybean crush rose in October to 183.993 million bushels, the third-highest monthly volume on record and above the average of market forecasts. A video call on Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has also spurred hopes that renewed dialogue could bolster Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans. "The market suspects that China's importers have and will make hefty purchases of U.S. soybeans in that context," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said. The market will be monitoring any announcements of daily export sales under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) reporting system. Private exporters reported the sale of 264,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the USDA said on Monday, in what was the biggest daily soybean sale in a month. In a separate report on Monday, the USDA estimated that the U.S. soybean crop was 92% harvested as of Sunday, in line with analyst expectations but behind the five-year average of 93%. The U.S. corn harvest was 91% complete, also matching the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. A headline rating for the U.S. winter wheat crop improved to 46% good-to-excellent condition from 45% a week earlier, surpassing an average analyst expectation for no change. CBOT wheat was down 0.3% at $8.24 a bushel but remained near its latest nine-year high of $8.29-1/2 set on Monday. Corn ticked down 0.2% to $5.75-1/2 a bushel. International demand for wheat has remained steady despite rising prices in major exporting countries. Traders were watching to see if Algeria would make a purchase in an import tender after traders said the country's grain agency pushed back an initial deadline of Monday. Prices at 1303 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 824.00 -2.25 -0.27 640.50 28.65 CBOT corn 575.50 -1.00 -0.17 484.00 18.90 CBOT soy 1255.25 -2.00 -0.16 1311.00 -4.25 Paris wheat 295.25 0.50 0.17 192.50 53.38 Paris maize 246.25 1.50 0.61 219.00 12.44 Paris rape 710.50 3.25 0.46 418.25 69.87 WTI crude oil 81.40 0.52 0.64 48.52 67.77 Euro/dlr 1.14 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -6.08 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
U.S. wheat futures close lower as dollar rises

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Tuesday on concerns that a firm dollar would weaken prospects for an uptick in exports of U.S. supplies of the grain, traders said. * Profit-taking also was noted following the most-active Chicago Board of Trade contract's rally to a nine-year high on Wednesday. * The dollar rose to a 16-month high on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumers looked past rising prices and drove retail sales higher than expected last month. * South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc made no purchases in an international tender for 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat, European traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 16 cents at $8.10-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was 14-1/2 cents lower at $8.21-1/2 and MGEX December spring wheat futures were off 11-1/2 cents at $10.15. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-Wheat drops as dollar strength spurs profit taking; corn, soy weak

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on a profit-taking setback, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging 1.6% from the nine-year high it hit on Monday. Corn and soybean futures also were lower, but the declines were kept in...
DTN Grain Open: Wheat Leads Selling Effort Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 1 3/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 4 cents, and December KC wheat is down 5 1/2 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Grains are mostly weaker across the board overnight with losses led by wheat contracts while soybean oil posts gains close to 1.0%.
