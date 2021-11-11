Ald. Hopkins: ‘CPS acted like they were surprised parents would want to bring their kids to school to get vaccinated, it’s frustrating’
2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s not happy with the way Chicago Public Schools are handling the COVID-19 vaccination distribution for their planned Vaccine Awareness Day Nov. 12.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 6