Chicago, IL

Ald. Hopkins: ‘CPS acted like they were surprised parents would want to bring their kids to school to get vaccinated, it’s frustrating’

By balthimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 7 days ago

2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s not happy with the way Chicago Public Schools are handling the COVID-19 vaccination distribution for their planned Vaccine Awareness Day Nov. 12.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

