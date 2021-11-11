The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies power rankings after ep. 14

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE CHALLENGE AHEAD!

Season 37 of The Challenge is here: Spies Lies & Allies, which pairs up some international reality star show stars with American counterparts as pairs try to win their share of $1 million. It’s a sequel of sorts to Double Agents, in which everyone paired up … but then could switch as the season went on.

As usual, we’ll do some power rankings each week to see who’s in the lead … and who could fall short.

In this week’s episode: One player gets eliminated … but she’s brought back because another player was sent home. What happened there?

1

Emerald Cell (Nany, Josh, Kaycee, Devin, Emanuel and now Amanda)

Look, I don’t honestly know if Amanda’s road to getting to this point was the cleanest one. She wanted a spot on Emerald — and really, who doesn’t? They’re so good! — and after angering most of the house with her antics, she got voted into The Lair and defeated Big T in elimination. She grabbed Tori’s spot and here she is on the No. 1 squad.

I wouldn’t underestimate her abilities! I think she has the chance to be an asset especially on a team with good leadership. Whether she ends up losing her cool during a challenge is a different story.

2

Sapphire Cell (CT, Emy, Logan)

The questions about what happened to Ashley might be answered by her posting on social media (see below). But from a team standpoint, it’s a big loss. The remaining trio is really solid up and down, but you saw how they efficiently beat the other teams in this week’s Top Gun: Maverick-themed challenge in which the competitors got into a plane that was submerged under water, grabbed puzzle pieces and put together the solution that was found under a wing.

So we’ll see what happens next with these three top-level players. You could argue that a smaller team means more efficiency, and if the final is on the horizon, that might be a huge positive.

3

Ruby Cell (Big T, Nelson, Kyle and now Tori)

Hey, picking up Tori over Amanda is an upgrade! She may want to get back on the Emerald Cell, but for now, good for the team that’s still a distant third in this competition.

Also, why is Big T here instead of back home? Well, because Ashley was deactivated, Big T lost to Amanda — this one was cool, they had to unlock some pillars to step on to climb up a structure and hit a bell — and then after she was told she was going home, TJ called her back to the game.

4

Ashley (sent home)

All we knew was that Ashley was absent at the voting session and that TJ said she broke a rule and was sent home.

What exactly happened? Here’s what she said on Twitter:

It’s a shocking end of the year for the two-time champ who was doing really well this year.