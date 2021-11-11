ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Masked Singer’s Pepper on Changing Up Her Accent to Fool Everyone

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
 7 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6, Episode...

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrities Behind the Jester and Pepper

Two celebrities experienced instant sorrow on the latest episode of The Masked Singer. The Fox competition series aired its group A semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 10, which featured the end of the line for not one but two performers. Helping the judges make sense of everything was guest panelist will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas fame. Tonight, Group A was represented by the Bull belting out "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Pepper delivering an emotional rendition of "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles, Jester mixing things up with "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" by Soggy Bottom Boys and Skunk performing "At Last" by Etta James. Things...
Who The Masked Singer's Pepper Thinks Deserves To Win Season 6

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6’s reveal of The Pepper. Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer said goodbye to one of its more talented competitors in Season 6, and while I’d argue The Pepper had the skills to win it all, things didn’t shake out that way. Pepper was unmasked and revealed to be pop singer Natasha Bedingfield, who revealed in an interview with CinemaBlend who she thinks deserves to win following her exit.
The Masked Singer: Natasha Bedingfield revealed as the Pepper!

Tonight’s The Masked Singer episode featured a pair of eliminations, and we’re still shocked about the Natasha Bedingfield one!. How in the world do you eliminate her tonight? We felt pretty confident that the “Unwritten” singer was going to be around for a while, especially after Ken Jeong screwed himself think that she was Sara Bareilles. Still, that wasn’t a terrible guess, but we personally think that Natasha’s voice is pretty recognizable.
#The Masked Singer
Who is Mallard on "The Masked Singer?"

There’s a country music question plaguing the internet – who is that duck?. “The Masked Singer” airs 7 p.m. Wednesdays on FOX, and pits a group of celebrities dressed in elaborate costumes against each other in a singing competition. No one – not even the judges – gets to know who is wearing the ensemble until the character is booted off the show.
'The Masked Singer' Pepper Dodging Dinner Plans with Pal Nicole Scherzinger

There's a reason Nicole Scherzinger can't lock down a dinner date with one of her famous friends ... the celeb is IN the singing competition reality show Nicole is judging!!!. Production sources tell TMZ ... the star inside the Pepper costume on "The Masked Singer" is friends with Nicole in real life, but the panelist obviously has no idea her pal is behind the mask.
Why The Masked Singer's Take It Off Buzzer Shouldn't Return In Season 7

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer’s “Group B Semi-Final.” Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer sent home another two competitors in its Group B semi-final, though one of the two almost got the boot sooner. The Caterpillar, who the show revealed to be Queer Eye design guy Bobby Berk, was nearly sent home much earlier (he was eliminated alongside the Mallard, a.k.a. Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson) in the night when panelist Jenny McCarthy convinced herself he was actor Jake Gyllenhaal. McCarthy pressed the Take It Off Buzzer and, much like when Ken Jeong pressed the week prior, nothing happened. With the feature going 0-2 in its inaugural season, I think it’s time to put this gimmick out to pasture ahead of Season 7.
