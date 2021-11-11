‘The Masked Singer’s Pepper on Changing Up Her Accent to Fool Everyone

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer’s “Group B Semi-Final.” Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer sent home another two competitors in its Group B semi-final, though one of the two almost got the boot sooner. The Caterpillar, who the show revealed to be Queer Eye design guy Bobby Berk, was nearly sent home much earlier (he was eliminated alongside the Mallard, a.k.a. Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson) in the night when panelist Jenny McCarthy convinced herself he was actor Jake Gyllenhaal. McCarthy pressed the Take It Off Buzzer and, much like when Ken Jeong pressed the week prior, nothing happened. With the feature going 0-2 in its inaugural season, I think it’s time to put this gimmick out to pasture ahead of Season 7.

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO