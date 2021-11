Strong homebuyer demand and limited housing supply led to median sales prices rising for existing single-family homes in all but one of 183 measured markets in the third quarter of 2021. This is according to the latest quarterly report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), which found that 78% of 183 markets experienced double-digit year-over-year price increases, fewer than in the prior quarter (94%). Three metro areas saw price gains of over 30% from one year ago, also fewer than the number in the previous quarter (12).

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO