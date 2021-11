Former Binance US Chief gets appointed to steer Bitfury towards its visions. Bitfury has several projects lined up, including an IPO and expansion of other ventures. Bitfury Group Ltd. has taken in Brian Brooks to replace Valery Vavilov as CEO. He joins the firm during a crucial time. The company wants to develop another funding round. The mining firm also plans on expanding its company with a unique microchip layout.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO