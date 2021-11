It has been a memorable season for Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar. A candidate for Major League Soccer Defender of the Year and starter in the 2021 All-Star Game,Yeimar added to his list of growing achievements last week as he was called up to the Colombian National Team for the very first time in his soccer career. He will link up with Los Cafetaros for their World Cup Qualifiers against Brazil and Paraguay.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO