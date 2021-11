Expanding on its Genius line, Moncler has reunited with 1017 ALYX 9SM for an outerwear collection ahead of the winter season. Heavily focusing on technicality and utility, the 6 MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM range features some of Matthew Williams‘ signature design details such as metal hardware. His buckle fastening is found on the collars of puffer jackets, vests and more. The garments are inspired by the idea of juxtaposition, with contrasting matte and shiny finishes complementing one another. The pieces are accompanied by glossy leather trousers, as well as lug-soled boots and accessories like bags, bracelets and belts. The collection is complete with designs for pets.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO