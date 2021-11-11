ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER: Winter outlook: cold, warm or just right?

As I am writing this article, our pleasantly mild weather of October is a memory. It's currently in the 40s with a wind chill of 35. Brrrr. As we wrote last month, we have similar years (2008, 2017) to this one that had a rather sudden and dramatic shift to winter...

WFXR

Easy ways to winterize your home before the cold weather causes any damage

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s never too early to prep for the winter months. In fact, experts say it’s better to start winterizing your house while it’s nice outside instead of when the cold weather actually strikes. “‘That’s where I see the biggest issue with ice forming and dams was where the leaves are in […]
ROANOKE, VA
TheDailyBeast

Thanksgiving Travel Could Be Pummeled by Monster Storm on East Coast

A massive storm is forecast to hit the East Coast early next week, just as much of the nation is embarking on Thanksgiving travel. “Even though we are still almost a week out and forecasts can change, this looks like a planes, trains, and automobiles storm,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said of a brewing storm system that could prove to be a nightmare for travelers. Meteorologists say the storm is likely to begin in the Midwest on Sunday and build strength before spreading to the East Coast on Monday or Tuesday. The storm could bring heavy winds and snow to some areas further north, while bombarding areas further south with thunderstorms and rain. “We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel,” AccuWeather meteorologist Jon Porter said.
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

Rain will move into our area on Thursday

Good Wednesday! Our Wednesday will be dry with clear skies. We will see light, southerly winds as we go through our day. Temperatures for our Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine with highs in our low to mid 60’s. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will drop into our mid 40’s to lower 50’s with clear skies. It’s not until Thursday is when we are expected to see rain return. Thursday starts off-dry, but a cold front will work its way in the area Thursday, bringing evening showers. As this front approaches, we will see clouds begin to thicken and gusty winds. Highs Thursday are expected to be in the upper 60’s to low 60’s. Heading into the evening hours, our temperatures will drop by 30- 50 degrees; lows are expected to get into the low to upper 30’s. We will continue to see colder temperatures heading into our Friday. We could see lingering showers early Friday morning, but the rest of Friday looks to be dry. Highs are only expected to get into the mid to upper 40’s. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. High pressure will begin to work its way into our area Saturday. This high pressure will stick around for our Sunday, giving us a dry weekend. The next chance for us to see rain will be Monday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Surge Of Moisture Coming Overnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After warmer temperatures have made a quick comeback, here comes the rain. A trough of low pressure is sliding in from the Caribbean on Thursday, which is bringing in a surge of moisture starting overnight Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Thursday morning which means that a wet and messy commute is expected. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday with heavy rain at times. Due to the rain and clouds around, highs will be in the upper 70s through the weekend. The wet pattern will continue Friday as moisture remains in place while a weak cold front...
MIAMI, FL
WHNT-TV

Warm, Rainy, & Cold….In That Order!

Our weather pattern is all over the place in the coming days! We hit 75° on Tuesday afternoon. Expect a similar forecast today before a strong cold front changes things again!. A cold front brings rain to the Tennessee Valley early Thursday lasting through the early afternoon. It won’t bring...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Coldest Weather In 6 Months Arrives, The Wait For Accumulating Snow Continues

DENVER (CBS4) – Some areas outside of Denver had enough snow for minor accumulation Wednesday morning including about 1 inch in Evans. Most areas saw nothing more than flurries but everyone has seen the arrival of dramatically colder weather. Since Denver had no measurable snow, the city is now about 9 inches below normal with snowfall this season and it’s now been 210 days since it last snowed in Denver on April 21. The most recent no-snow streak that was longer was in 1992 when Denver went 211 days. (source: CBS) It’s virtually certain Denver will eclipse the 1992 stretch in the comings days...
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Dramatic Fall Warmth To Turn To Frigid Fall Air In Matter Of Hours Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dramatic fall warmth is expected to turn to frigid fall air in a matter of hours on Thursday as a strong cold front puts the season back in check. Residents of the Philadelphia region should prepare for a rollercoaster of a day. There will be a need for a range of clothing items and accessories with T-shirt-appropriate high temperatures near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon before winter-coat-required air blasts in across the region in the evening. The Philadelphia region could go from 60s to 40s in a span of three hours between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. To add to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm Temperatures Move In On Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, can I rant about something that is a little annoying right now? You may have seen it on your social media feed popping up yesterday. I am talking about articles and social media posts talking about potential systems more than a week out. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The problem with these early forecasts is that weather is all about probabilities. A chance for rain. A temperature forecast. We take math and science and come up with the most likely solution or outcome. Photo...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Thanksgiving week in Baltimore is likely to be chilly but mostly dry, as storms threaten New England, forecasters say

A cold front moving through the area could drop temperatures in the Baltimore area 5 to 10 degrees below normal on Thanksgiving Day, but the region may dodge the wintry storms threatening other parts of the country, National Weather Service forecasters say. On Monday, cool air is likely to move through the area, possibly bringing some rain showers along with it — or snow flurries if it’s cold ...
BALTIMORE, MD

