The 2021/22 Colorado Avalanche defense has started the season without Devon Toews and with Cale Makar playing below his best due to an injury that kept him out of preseason. However, one bright spot has been the play from Bowen Byram. Fans got a glimpse of what was to come from a 19-game spell last season before that came to an end early due to injury. This season, Byram has impressed, so much so that he could be starting to play himself onto the Team Canada Olympic roster.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO