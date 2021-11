Jaguars star running back James Robinson is unlikely to make an appearance against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday due to an ankle injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:. Undrafted out of Illinois State, Robinson broke out last year as a rookie, becoming the fourth undrafted player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards or more (1070 yards specifically). He also broke the NFL record for most scrimmage yards from any undrafted rookie in the modern era. In 14 games that year, he scored seven rushing touchdowns while also receiving three, proving to be a vital part of the Jacksonville offense.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO