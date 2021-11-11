Brockhampton's Merlyn Wood Branches Out With New Song 'S.Y.K.'

Ahead of their livestreamed Knotfest Los Angeles event, Slipknot have dropped their first new song in two years, the high-octane rager "The Chapeltown Rag." Boasting a big, sing-along chorus and an even bigger breakdown, the single features dark lyrics inspired by Netflix documentary The Ripper, which covers the crimes and capture of the Yorkshire Ripper serial killer who murdered 13 women in the Leeds, England, suburb of Chapeltown in the Seventies. (The song's title references a fictional newspaper.) The case was famously bungled by investigators who initially believed the culprit was specifically targeting prostitutes, and as he revealed in an interview with Knotfest.com, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor saw a parallel between the moral failings of that time and those of today's social media age.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO