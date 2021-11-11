ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockhampton's Merlyn Wood Branches Out With New Song 'S.Y.K.'

By Althea Legaspi
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrockhampton’s Merlyn Wood has dropped the video for new solo single “S.Y.K.” He’s the latest member from the group to step out from the band with solo material following founding member Kevin Abstract since their Saturation trilogy in 2017. In the “S.Y.K.”...

