The Masked Singer Season 6’s final Group B episode Wednesday introduced one last wild-card contender to the competition: a buoyant duo collectively known at the Beach Ball. They krazy-karaoke’d their way through Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the USA,” in what was surely the series’ pitchiest, cringey-est performance since Wendy “The Lips” Williams. It was all good clean fun, but since they were up against four celebrity cosplayers who could actually sing, their party was short-lived. And the end of the night, they bounced.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO