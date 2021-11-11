ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brockhampton’s Merlyn Wood Branches Out With New Song ‘S.Y.K.’

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ieuj_0ct72Pdk00

Brockhampton ’s Merlyn Wood has dropped the video for new solo single “S.Y.K.” He’s the latest member from the group to step out from the band with solo material following founding member Kevin Abstract since their Saturation trilogy in 2017.

In the “S.Y.K.” (which stands for “so you know”) visual, he teams up with Los Angeles-based artist Connie, who co-directed the video with Well Known Studios. The pair are seen in a black light-lit room.

“I don’t got no friends, just the benefits,” Wood raps. “When you make it to the top, it’s by amenities/Man these rappers always trying to be too friendly/Only friend that I need Mr. Benjamin.” It ends with “Don’t play with me,” the foreboding words repeating towards the end of the song.

“I have anger issues and every issue will be sent to you,” Wood posted on Instagram while teasing the release of the single.

Brockhampton will embark on a world tour next year, with North American dates kicking off in February. The band dropped their sixth album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine in April. A follow-up to the LP is expected to arrive before year’s end. Over the summer, Abstract released “ Sierra Nights ” featuring Ryan Beatty and “ Slugger ” featuring Slowthai and $not.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Why ‘Let It Be’ Is Way More Than the Beatles’ Breakup Record

In 2003, Rolling Stone published its definitive list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, the most popular and most argued-over list in the magazine’s history. In 2020, we completely remade the list, adding more than 150 new titles. Then, in the Amazon Original podcast Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums, we delved further into the making and meaning of many of the records that made the cut, with exclusive insights from the artists who created them — and those who know them and their music best. In Season One, we explored classics like Taylor Swift’s Red, Public Enemy’s It...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Dashboard Confessional Look to the Future on New Song ‘Here’s to Moving On’

Dashboard Confessional are back with a new song, “Here’s to Moving On,” the first offering from their upcoming album, All the Truth That I Can Tell, set to arrive Feb. 25, 2022, via Hidden Note Records/AWAL.  “Here’s to Moving On” is vintage Dashboard, with frontman Chris Carrabba’s ever-striving vocals flying atop the racing strum of an acoustic guitar: “Here’s to waking up,” he belts on the hook, “Here’s to sleeping well for once/Here’s to knowing the things/That you wish you could change/Here’s to saying you’re fine when you’re not.” In a statement, Carrabba said, “I think in this song I find myself...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Caligula Return with Their First Single in 27 Years, ‘Broken’

Close to three decades after they received a well-deserved brush with fame, Sydney electro-rock outfit Caligula have unveiled their first new single since 1994, with “Broken” released today via the Sound As Ever label. A track that feels much more evolved and matured than the Caligula of yesteryear (yet still...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Check Out RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN On French Singer ZAZ's New Song

French singer Zaz is now streaming her new single "Le jardin des larmes" featuring the baritone voice of Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann. The single is off Zaz's new album Isa, which you can check out here. As for new Rammstein, all we know is that it exists and French Astronaut...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Beatty
Person
Kevin Abstract
Pitchfork

Listen to Summer Walker and SZA’s New Song “No Love”

Summer Walker has released her second album, Still Over It (via LVRN/Interscope). The record includes Walker’s recent single “Ex for a Reason” (featuring City Girls’ JT), as well as a new collaboration with SZA called “No Love,” produced by ForTheNight and Sonni. Hear it below. Still Over It is Walker’s...
MUSIC
Vulture

Silk Sonic Lights Up on New Song ‘Smokin’ Out the Window’

If “Leave the Door Open” and “Skate” weren’t already too hot for you, it may be time to crack a window. Silk Sonic dropped their third retro-soul single “Smokin’ Out the Window” ahead of the release of their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, next week. After the syrupy love song “Leave the Door Open” and the late-summer jam “Skate,” “Smokin’” is the duo’s requisite breakup song, and Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak play up the emotions in their performance (which of course involves cigarettes in the equally retro music video). If you’ve ever wanted to hear .Paak sing “This! Bitch!” or watch him pretend to drop dead mid-performance, this is the Silk Sonic song for you.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone & The Weeknd's New Song Sounds Like A #1 Hit

It's instantly become clear which song will dominate the radio for the remainder of the year, and likely well into next. Post Malone's manager has officially unveiled the rapper's next single, and fans are already predicting that the record will be a sure-shot for #1 on the charts-- and a large reason why is because it's a collaboration with The Weeknd.
CELEBRITIES
brooklynvegan.com

27 New Songs Out Today

ALT-J - "GET BETTER" alt-J have shard the second single off The Dream, and this one finds them changing things up and going in a tender acoustic direction. It suits them well. Arca has made another eye-popping, mind-bending video, in this case for two songs from the upcoming KICK ii. Freaky, cool stuff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Well Known Studios#North American#Roadrunner#New Light#Abstract
Revolver

Read Lyrics to Slipknot's Venomous New Song "The Chapeltown Rag"

Ahead of their livestreamed Knotfest Los Angeles event, Slipknot have dropped their first new song in two years, the high-octane rager "The Chapeltown Rag." Boasting a big, sing-along chorus and an even bigger breakdown, the single features dark lyrics inspired by Netflix documentary The Ripper, which covers the crimes and capture of the Yorkshire Ripper serial killer who murdered 13 women in the Leeds, England, suburb of Chapeltown in the Seventies. (The song's title references a fictional newspaper.) The case was famously bungled by investigators who initially believed the culprit was specifically targeting prostitutes, and as he revealed in an interview with Knotfest.com, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor saw a parallel between the moral failings of that time and those of today's social media age.
MUSIC
willmarradio.com

Avril Lavigne's new song "Bite Me" due out November 10

Avril Lavigne wasn't kidding earlier this week when she asked if she should drop her new single "next week" -- that's exactly what she's doing. The new track, "Bite Me," arrives November 10. Avril announced it with a photo of herself wearing massive black boots, a blue plaid skirt and a studded bustier, sitting next to a heart-shaped cake inscribed with the song's title.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Portrayal of Guilt, and the somber-but-metal-adjacent Emma Ruth Rundle, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases. You can also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read about the new Mortiferum, Gaahls Wyrd, Altareth, Møl, Glassing, and more. On top of all that, we got new singles from Slipknot, Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe and Stephen Brodsky), Sunn O))), Porcupine Tree, Eye Flys, Venom Prison, Age of Apocalypse, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...
ROCK MUSIC
995qyk.com

LoCash Release New Song “Beach Boys” On New EP Woods and Water

We are excited about the new EP called “Woods and Water” from our friends Chris and Preston from LoCash. They boys are channeling their backwoods upbringing in this new EP that is out today. There are 5 songs on this EP called “Woods and Water” and check out the first...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
thatgrapejuice.net

Adele’s New Song ‘Hold On’ Previewed in New Amazon Holiday Commercial

Adele‘s long-awaited fourth album, ’30,’ finally arrives next week. The set’s lead single ‘Easy On Me’ has already dominated the charts and bulldozed records. Now, the masses can finally taste the other material present on the hotly anticipated LP. For, ‘Hold On’ – which was confirmed as a song on...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Listen to Slipknot's serial killer-inspired new song The Chapeltown Rag

New Slipknot music has arrived. The band's new song, The Chapeltown Rag, is out now, and will make its live debut at the band's livestream set from Knotfest Los Angeles later today. While the song's subject matter of serial killers doesn't seem entirely out of the ordinary for Slipknot, fans...
MUSIC
kokefm.com

Randall King Announces New Song “You In A Honky Tonk” Out This Friday

Randall King does not miss. The singer recently released ‘Record High’ and ‘Baby Do’ from his unannounced upcoming album and now we are getting a new one this weekend titled ‘You In A Honky Tonk’. King posted the news on social media. Of course don’t miss Randall’s King Fest this...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Listen to Swaeetie’s New Song ‘Get it Girl’

Saweetie has released a brand new song called ‘Get It Girl’. The new girl anthem is lifted from season 5 of Issa Rae’s hit HBO show Insecure which premiered on October 24. The show always has some throwback jams but likes to release a new song here and there from a current artist in promotion. Listen to Saweetie’s latest offering below.
MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Failure's Swirling New Song "Headstand"

Space-rock cult heroes Failure have announced their upcoming sixth album, Wild Type Droid, which is due out December 3rd through the band's own label, Failure Music. Heralding the new LP, the L.A. trio — Ken Andrews, Greg Edwards and Kellii Scott — have offered up its lead single, the swirling and hypnotic "Headstand." Stream it above via YouTube. Wild Type Droid is available for pre-order now.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

22 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

TERRACE MARTIN - "DRONES" (ft. KENDRICK LAMAR, SNOOP DOGG, TY DOLLA $IGN & JAMES FAUNTLEROY) Terrace Martin's new album is out today, and its title track features Kendrick Lamar, who continues to slowly come out of hibernation. -- AMINÉ - TWOPOINTFIVE. Melodic Portland rapper Aminé is back with a new...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: EUCA, ‘Only Fools’

Gold Coast artist EUCA has already spent a few years making a name for herself due to her emotional integrity and heavenly melodies, but as she releases new single “Only Fools”, it’s clear she’s unveiled one of her best pieces of work to date. Describing herself as a lyricist first...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy