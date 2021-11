It's here. Slipknot have released an unhinged new song called "The Chapeltown Rag" that marks their first piece of new material since their 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind. Yesterday (November 4th), the band announced the song via an interview with Knotfest.com in which Corey Taylor explained the meaning behind its lyrics and described how he approached it from a musical standpoint. Crank "The Chapeltown Rag" above via YouTube, and you read on to learn more.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO