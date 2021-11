Miranda Lambert looked fabulous when she showed off her toned legs in a velvet gown with a thigh-high slit for the new Pistol Annies holiday album. Miranda Lambert, 37, looked better than ever when she graced the cover of Pistol Annies’ new holiday album, Hell of a Holiday. On the cover, Miranda rocked a dark blue long-sleeve velvet gown with a plunging neckline and a hip-high slit that revealed her toned, tanned leg. She accessorized her look with a pair of sky-high metallic silver slip-on heeled mules and had her platinum blonde hair down in beach waves.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO