WBS Penguins’ skid hits four games after 5-1 home loss to Rochester

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
The calendar flipped to November and things took a sharp downturn for the Penguins. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton dropped its fourth straight game to open the month on Wednesday, losing 5-1 to Rochester at Mohegan Sun Arena.

That much is a coincidence. Far more meaningful is the drain on the roster from injuries and a chain of COVID-19 cases with parent club Pittsburgh that has forced some adjustments to the AHL lineup.

Regardless, the Penguins have seen their impressive October start — they won five of their first seven games and earned points in six of them — quickly dissipate in November. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (5-5-0-1) has been outscored 19-8 during the four-game skid, and early deficits have been a common theme.

Wednesday night was especially tough, as an early Penguins power play led to a goal against. Defenseman Will Reilly was called for slashing on a Rochester rush, awarding a penalty shot to the Americans’ Mark Jankowski.

The former first-round draft pick, who played for Pittsburgh last season, scored on the rare shorthanded penalty shot for a 1-0 Amerks lead just 3:37 into the game.

Things didn’t get better in the second period as Jack Quinn and Ryan MacInnis scored just 1:24 apart for a 3-0 lead midway through the frame.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got on the board two minutes later when rookie winger Sam Poulin scored his third goal of the season on a short give-and-go behind the net with Jordy Bellerive. The exchange seemed to surprise Amerks goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who couldn’t get back to the post in time as Poulin quickly came on a wraparound and scored on his backhand.

Bellerive and Nathan Legare picked up assists on the play.

But the Penguins couldn’t build momentum from the goal as Matej Pekar scored a late goal to give Rochester a 4-1 lead at the intermission.

Rochester added to its lead with its second power play goal of the night halfway through the third on Brett Murray’s first tally of the season.

Penguins rookie Filip Lindberg was in net for all five goals and finished the night with 27 saves. Luukkonen had a strong night, stopping 41 of 42 shots.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will have one day off before hosting back-to-back games against Charlotte, the last team to win the Calder Cup back in the 2018-19 season. The teams will face off at 7:05 p.m. Friday and then again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in Wilkes-Barre Township.

