ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

World War I and Alamosa

By Nov 10, 2021
Alamosa Valley Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALAMOSA — “The eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.” Veterans Day, a special day to take out time to recognize those among us that have chosen to dedicate their lives to the defense of the red, white and blue and all her values. Originally, November 11 was...

alamosanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alamosa Valley Courier

Patriotism front and center for Alamosa Veterans Day Parade

Local residents of all ages came out on Veterans Day to honor those who have served their country by attending a colorful parade down Main Street in Alamosa. The event began with a short ceremony followed by a fly over by the San Juan Squadron.
ALAMOSA, CO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Looking back: A celebration of the end of World War I

On Nov. 11, 1918, the mayor of St. Louis declared a holiday to celebrate the end of World War I. Accounts in local papers claimed there were more than 100 parades going on at once. The war was the beginning of an era that paved the way for the economic,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Society
City
Pueblo, CO
Alamosa County, CO
Government
County
Alamosa County, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Alamosa, CO
Government
City
Alamosa, CO
inkfreenews.com

The Life Of A World War 1 Veteran

Editor’s Note: The following was written by Annie Mock, North Webster, about her great uncle, Cecil W. Carr. The U.S. flag that draped my great-uncle Cecil Carr’s coffin displayed only 48 stars. When he died on Jan. 3, 1936, Alaska and Hawaii were not yet part of the Union. Carr...
MILITARY
villanova.edu

Green Voices of the Past: The German and Irish Connection during World War I

Posted for: Emily Poteat. The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand on June 28, 1914 ignited international political tensions, and catapulted the world into World War I a month later. World War I was fraught with multiple layers of political significance for countries and individuals across the world. For the Irish American Club, who called themselves the Clan-na-Gael, the Great War presented a way for Irish Americans to directly work against the interests of the British, and towards forming political ties to support the cause of Irish Independence. In the Minute Book of the Board of Officers for the Irish American Club, the way in which Irish Americans, in the Irish American Club, actively engaged in support of the German war effort comes to light, and offers new insight into ways Irish Americans engaged in Irish republicanism during the early twentieth century.
POLITICS
yourgv.com

Halifax County Historical Society to honor veterans of World War I

The Halifax County Historical Society is making a last effort to include all veterans of World War I in its next publication. To date more than 1,000 have been documented. The society is encouraging members of the community to share the names of soldiers, military photographs and any military information.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War I#War Effort#On War#Alamosa Courier#The National Army
Washington Post

World War I’s Black veterans are often overlooked

Michelle Moyd is Ruth N. Halls associate professor of history at Indiana University, Bloomington. Veterans Day commemorates the millions of soldiers who have belonged to the military. In the United States, the federal holiday has existed since 1954, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower designated Nov. 11 — the day the fighting stopped on Europe’s Western Front in World War I in 1918 — as a day to honor all U.S. troops’ sacrifices in all wars.
MILITARY
midfloridanewspapers.com

Eager to serve in World War II

More than 75 years after his time in the military ended, Hayden Hale seems to remember every detail. Hale was 15 years old when the Japanese attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu on Dec. 7, 1941. He recalls hearing the news broadcast over his family’s radio at their home in Victoria Park in the northeast section of Fort Lauderdale.
MILITARY
ramblernewspapers.com

World War II Airshow Brings History to Life

Dallas–The Commemorative Air Force hosted Wings Over Dallas, its annual World War II airshow, on…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
DALLAS, TX
Alamosa Valley Courier

Alamosa County receives RWJF ‘Culture of Health’ Prize

ALAMOSA — Alamosa County is one of ten winners of the 2020-2021 RWJF Culture of Health Prize awarded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The Prize honors and elevates communities for working at the forefront of advancing health, opportunity, and equity. Alamosa County is being nationally recognized for pursuing innovative...
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Marietta Daily Journal

A Marietta salute 103 years ago: Ready to ship out, World War I troops gathered on Marietta Square in 1918

On a bright, clear April day in 1918, Marietta Square was filled with hundreds of young men who would soon be headed off to fight and risk their lives in the fields of France. One year after the United States entered World War I, and seven months before the armistice was signed, the citizens of Cobb County hosted a color presentation for three local regiments of recruits.
MARIETTA, GA
Washington Post

After World War II, tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers mutinied — and won

According to U.S. law, if a military service member commits mutiny, attempts mutiny or even fails to report a mutiny, that person “shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.”. According to U.S. history, however, if tens of thousands of military service members commit...
MILITARY
Forbes

War On Inflation, Part 1: The Lesson Of World War II

When Nazi Germany successfully conquered all of northern Europe and then France in the late spring of 1940, many people in the US as elsewhere were taken by ominous surprise. Germany had failed in the same effort 25 years earlier, after all, and now had not only succeeded, but succeeded in mere weeks. Like many countries that had hoped to avoid entanglement in the then-new Second World War, the US now came realize that it too was vulnerable.
BUSINESS
hometownsource.com

Forest Lake through World War II

The story of World War II and the Forest Lake area people who participated in a story of such magnitude is difficult to tell in one story. Those who served our country were taken from one environment under orders and were sent to defend our country in war. Before they returned home years later, they experienced acts of bravery, compassion, humor, daring and patriotism.
FOREST LAKE, MN
Alamosa Valley Courier

Alamosa prepared to move forward on opioid settlement

ALAMOSA — A complaint from 2018 by the City of Alamosa continues to move along. During Wednesday’s meeting City Council passed Ordinance 22-2021, which approves intergovernmental agreements with the Colorado attorney general to implement the Colorado Opioid Settlement. Under the newly approved ordinance, Alamosa’s City Manager has authority to sign the Colorado Opioids Settlement Memorandum of Understanding, Subdivision Settlement Participation Forms, and the Colorado Subdivision Escrow Agreement.
ALAMOSA, CO
Pasadena Star-News

La Puente High will rededicate World War I Memorial at Veterans Day event

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, but La Puente High will get a jump on the celebration by hosting an event on Wednesday. It will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the rededication of the World War I Memorial in front of the gymnasium and will continue inside the gym. There, students will report to stations to participate in oral-history talk with veterans, principal Lisa Lopez said.
LA PUENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy