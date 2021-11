Wiggins football had perhaps one of the toughest matchups during the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs. In earning the No. 9 seed, the Tigers had to face off against a run-heavy No. 8 North Fork that boasted a 7-2 record. The Miners took control of the game and ended with a 38-25 victory over the Tigers, thus ending their season.

WIGGINS, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO