ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How Disneyland Will Celebrate A Star Wars Holiday At Galaxy's Edge

By Dirk Libbey
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The holiday season is about to get started at Disneyland Resort, and while that means Christmas or Chanukah for most people, the Star Wars galaxy has its own winter holiday to celebrate and that means that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be getting in on the seasonal festivities with its own...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Makes Major Change to Its Face Mask Policy

We have already seen select Disney Parks around the world modify its safety and health protocols, including at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Now, another Disney Park — Disneyland Paris — is modifying its face mask rules as they continue to stay in line with government recommendations. Previously, face masks...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

6 Attractions That’ll Be CLOSED In Disney World This November

You’ll want to make sure you’re prepared for any of the closures that are happening inside the parks or resorts. Whether for construction, updates, or other changes, Disney World will occasionally close different attractions and other things around the parks. We’re looking around at all the refurbishments going on to see what rides and hotels will NOT be available in November.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

13 of the Creepiest Things in the Disney Parks

Sure, Disney World is magical and all, but it can sometimes be a little…scary. We’re talkin’ creepy crown slide (that isn’t around anymore!) and towering Jack-in-the-box level scary. Plus, Disney’s full of hidden details — and that includes chilling ones! If you have kiddos (or if you’re just unsettled by creepy things yourself!), you might want to keep an eye out for the seriously CREEPY things in the parks.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Here’s Disneyland Resort’s Ultimate Holiday Foodie Guide!

If you dream of chestnuts roasting on an open fire, or maybe some figgy pudding, or you enjoy bringing some corn for popping to your friends, then the holidays must be your favorite time of year to enjoy some absolutely tasty dishes. One great place to get a ton of fantastic food without having to go very far is Disneyland Resort. Between specialties being offered throughout both Parks and Downtown Disney, as well as California Adventure’s Festival of Holidays, there is so much to choose from, you may have to venture down to the Happiest Place on Earth more than once this holiday season!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Decorations#Galaxy#Life Day
Whittier Daily News

Disneyland’s It’s a Small World floods, holiday opening delayed

Flooding that occurred during the process of refilling the flume on It’s a Small World will delay the reopening of the classic boat ride as Disneyland prepares to kick off the winter holiday season and launch the new Merriest Nites after hours event. It’s a Small World experienced some flooding...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Disneyland
allears.net

How to Win a Stay at Disney World’s ‘Star Wars’ Hotel for FREE!

Are you planning a vacation to Disney World in 2022?. Next year, the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens in March! This new hotel will be an immersive two-day experience similar to a cruise, where guests will live “onboard” the Halcyon starcruiser and participate in interactive stories throughout their stay. The experience doesn’t come cheap, but there’s one way that you could stay for FREE!
ORLANDO, FL
cbs4local.com

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Star Wars

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – With production and supply chain delays expected to impact this year's holiday season, I'm launching this year's gift guides earlier than usual. We'll be visiting old friends like Star Wars, Marvel Comics, DC Comics, The Wizarding World, the year's biggest films and a few classics thrown in between.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Disneyland to Have Special Menu Items For ‘Star Wars’ Life Day

On November 12, the inhabitants of Batuu — the planet Guests find themselves on when they visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — will celebrate Life Day. Now, Life Day is not a holiday that we have here on Earth, but it is a very important day to one species in particular — Wookiees. The celebration mainly takes place on the planet of Kashyyyk, where the Wookiees live, but this year, it will also be celebrated on Batuu.
LIFESTYLE
starwarsnewsnet.com

Life Day Officially Comes to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

On November 17th 1978, much to the chagrin of Star Wars creator George Lucas, the CBS Broadcasting network released The Star Wars Holiday Special upon a world ravenous for more content from that galaxy far, far away… What audiences got was two hours of a very interesting variety show starring celebrity television staples such as Art Carney, Bea Arthur, and Harvey Korman, a cartoon that introduced the world to Boba Fett two years before he would appear in The Empire Strikes Back, and an introduction to the wookiee holiday of Life Day. Now, several decades later, the holiday celebration unofficially celebrated by fans is officially coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim.
MOVIES
blooloop.com

ILMxLAB set to preview Star Wars VR experience at Disneyland

ILMxLAB and Meta Quest 2 are previewing a Star Wars VR experience at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District from November 2021 through January 2022. ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio, has teamed up with Meta Quest (formerly known as Oculus Quest) to offer a special Quest 2 preview of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Celebrate Life Day With the Tarkenian Nightflower Cocktail and Kaadu Pork Belly Slider Skewer From Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

Bright suns and happy Life Day! The celebrations have begun at Black Spire Outpost at Disneyland. Oga’s Cantina is offering two Life Day specials: the Tarkenian Nightflower cocktail and Kaadu Pork Belly Slider Skewer. Oga’s Cantina was packed. If you are uncomfortable with being shoulder-to-shoulder with maskless guests, you may...
FOOD & DRINKS
touringplans.com

SATURDAY SIX: 6 Reasons We Love STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE

This week’s SATURDAY SIX takes a look at STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE! We have mentioned many times over the years how the introduction of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal completely changed the direction of the theme park industry. The immediate – and overwhelming – success of Butterbeer made it just about impossible to open anything at the parks without an associated food or drink component. Sometimes they are successful, like Schwarma Palace in Avengers Campus or the Cozy Cones in Cars Land, sometimes not so much (we’re looking in your direction LeFou’s Brew). Gift shops went from “necessary evils,” to places guests actively search out because they are well themed and filled with exclusive merchandise. But the absolute biggest change is introducing the concept of immersive lands based on IPs like we have never see before. Yes, we’ve seen incredibly themed areas like the China and France Pavilions in EPCOT, but those are based on things in the real world. The Wizarding World let us experience a land we always dreamed of being in and made it a reality. After Hogsmeade, we were soon blessed with Cars Land, Diagon Alley, and Pandora: The World of Avatar. We were now firmly in a new era of theme parks.
MOVIES
FanSided

How the Force Can Fix the World offers Star Wars fans hope in our galaxy

From the beginning, Star Wars has told stories inspired by the real world. These stories may be set in a fictional universe, but their themes and messages have always been applicable to our very real lives. Stephen Kent’s new book How the Force Can Fix the World uses lessons from fan-favorite Star Wars stories to show us how to be forces of good among the people around us – those who share our worldview, and those who do not.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy