Embark Trucks concludes SPAC but bolting investors take back $300M

By Alan Adler
freightwaves.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the same day that electric truck maker Rivian closed its first day as a public company with an $86 billion valuation, autonomous trucking startup Embark Trucks concluded its SPAC merger valued at $5 billion. But early investors redeemed nearly 30 million shares, cutting Embark’s proceeds by about $300...

www.freightwaves.com

Related
Seekingalpha.com

SPAC Alpha Capital gains on deal to take data software co. Semantix public

SPAC Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) rose 1.3% in premarket trading after agreeing to take data Brazilian software platform Semantix public. Semantix will have an implied equity value of about $1B, according to a statement. The transaction is funded with $324M, including $230M from Alpha Capital trust. A $94M PIPE has already been committed by top institutional investors and existing Semantix holders.
SOFTWARE
Street.Com

Investors Give SPACs a Fresh Take

One of the keys to trading success is to identify what themes or sectors are working best. Traders always gravitate toward the strongest action and tend to make it self-fulfilling to some extent. Quite often, a couple of strong stocks in a sector will lead to strength in other names in the group.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Uber Freight takes on $550M in new ownership, closes Transplace deal

Uber Freight has completed its acquisition of Transplace, a $2.25 billion deal that also involved Uber Freight taking on another investment of more than a half-billion dollars. The completion of the Transplace deal had been expected in the fourth quarter, so its timing was expected. What wasn’t expected was that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Self Driving Trucks#Embark Trucks#Rivian#Spac#Aurora Innovation#Ngab Ii#Embark Technology Inc#Embk#Kodiak Robotics#Freightwaves
dcvelocity.com

Autonomous truck company Embark begins trading on Nasdaq

Autonomous truck company Embark Trucks, Inc. completed its merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II this week and began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol EMBK. The company is valued at approximately $5 billion. Embark builds the software that powers autonomous trucks and will license it to users on a per-mile basis. To date, the company says it has more than 14,200 reservations for the self-driving technology, including from logistics companies such as Knight-Swift, Mesilla Valley Transportation, and DHL. The announcement makes history in that 26-year old Co-Founder and CEO Alex Rodrigues is now the youngest CEO of a publicly held company. Rodrigues founded Embark in 2016 with business partner and Chief Technology Officer Brandon Moak. They say the capital raised in the transaction will help the company bring self-driving trucks to market in the next few years. “We are thrilled to reach this important milestone and become a public company to further our mission of evolving the trucking industry, and using autonomous software to create a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable freight ecosystem,” Rodrigues said in a press statement Thursday. “... We remain differentiated as America’s longest running self-driving truck program with an asset-light go-to-market strategy, our proprietary patent-pending Vision Map Fusion technology, and our carrier-friendly, platform-agnostic Embark Universal Interface approach. We believe that the capital raised in this transaction will help us achieve our commercialization plans to bring self-driving trucks to the U.S. Sunbelt in 2024.”
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Wynn Resorts and Bill Foley-backed SPAC terminate $3.2 billion deal

(Reuters) – Wynn Resorts Ltd and billionaire investor Bill Foley-backed blank-check firm on Friday called off their $3.2 billion deal to take the casino operator’s online betting subsidiary public. The termination follows similar collapses in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) space. Earlier this week, NFL veterans Eli and Peyton...
GAMBLING
freightwaves.com

Truck Talk: Rebranding and reorganization edition

This week, Daimler Truck laid out forward plans ahead of trading in December as a stand-alone truck maker; the only publicly traded trailer maker renamed, rebranded and reorganized; Proterra pushed further into the battery supply business; and Kodiak Robotics maintains it will go it alone in trucking autonomy after a handsome capital raise.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Embark's 26-Year-Old CEO on Taking the Self-Driving Truck Tech Firm Public Via SPAC

Autonomous tech developer Embark made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday via a SPAC merger, making its CEO Alex Rodrigues, the youngest chief executive of a publicly-traded company at the age of 26. He joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to discuss what led to the IPO and what it means for the trucking industry as it looks to navigate ongoing supply chain issues. "I think there are really three major benefits to autonomous trucks. You think about the benefit from an efficiency perspective, from a safety perspective, and from an environmental perspective," Rodrigues noted.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Embark Trucks, Backblaze join Bay Area's record flood of new public companies

Two more Bay Area businesses made their stock debuts Thursday in what has been a record year for new public companies from the region. San Francisco-based self-driving tech company Embark Trucks Inc. entered the Nasdaq with the ticker symbol of EMBK and a valuation of about $5 billion after merging with blank check company Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II. Its shares dropped by about 11% on Thursday, going as low as $8.65 after opening at $10.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
freightwaves.com

F3 Day 03: Embark Trucking goes public

They’re joined by special guests Alex Rodrigues, CEO and co-founder at Embark Trucks who talks about his company going public today at a $5+ billion valuation. Not bad for a 26-year-old. Bob Hitt, North American Lead, Transportation & Logistics Industry at SalesForce on the evolving landscape’s impact on the future...
INDUSTRY
coinspeaker.com

Will Crypto Backed by Gold Bring Wave of New Investors?

Though cryptocurrency has always been an unstable asset available digitally, the gold-backing method can turn the tables for cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency has been the rage in the market ever since it came under the limelight. Many investors have since tried their luck with this new e-currency, and the reaction differs from person to person. While some saw it as an opportunity, others are still not sure about something intangible.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

SPAC tied to Trump's media venture seeks investor support -sources

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O) is pitching prospective investors to back private investment in public equity (PIPE) transactions supporting its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media venture, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The talks are...
POTUS
freightwaves.com

SPAC merger collapses for autonomous trucking software developer Plus

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. and autonomous trucking software developer Plus canceled their planned SPAC merger on Monday, a breakup telegraphed in recent weeks by Hennessy’s claim that regulations from outside the United States — likely China — were too big a hurdle to clear. The termination is effective immediately given...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Investors to take McAfee private in $14B deal

McAfee Corp. is being taken private by a group of investors in a deal that values the cybersecurity firm at more than $14 billion including debt. A consortium of investors including Advent International Corp. and Permira Advisers will pay $26 per share cash, a 22.6% premium to McAfee’s $21.21 closing price on Nov. 4, the last day of trading prior to when media outlets reported on a potential deal.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

TradeStation Going Public With SPAC Merger: What Investors Should Know

Trading platform company TradeStation Group announced a SPAC merger Thursday that could help grow the company’s brand awareness, customer accounts and revenue. The SPAC Merger: TradeStation announced a merger with Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:QFTA). The deal values the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.43 billion. PIPE...
MARKETS
investmentu.com

Polestar SPAC IPO: What Investors Should Know About PSNY Stock

The Polestar IPO is the newest opportunity in the EV market. The company is going public via a SPAC deal with Gores Guggenheim. Let’s look at the details…. Polestar SPAC IPO: About the Electric Vehicle Company. Polestar is a Swedish electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. The company has become an award-winning...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Investors Are Unanimous In Their Backing Of Token Splits

Decentral Games is the second blockchain project to launch a token split referendum after its $DG community voted overwhelmingly in favor of the measure. The first, Polkadot token, DOT, saw its value more than double in seven days following their token 1:100 token split. Token splits in the crypto sector...
STOCKS
techstartups.com

Self-driving truck tech startup Embark goes public, making the 26-year old founder one the youngest CEOs of a U.S. public company

In June, self-driving truck tech startup Embark announced it was going public via a SPAC deal with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, at a market capitalization of $5.2 billion. About five months later, Embark completed its SPAC merger and began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker EMBK.
BUSINESS

