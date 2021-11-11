Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash4Life' game

Detroit — Deere & Co. workers approved a new contract Wednesday that will deliver 10% raises immediately and end a monthlong strike by more than 10,000 employees. The United Auto Workers union said 61% of its members approved the deal with the tractor maker on their third vote, even though this offer was strikingly similar to one that 55% of workers rejected two weeks ago.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 1 HOUR AGO