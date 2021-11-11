WEB EXTRA: Firefighters Rescue Deer From Canal

(CBS4) – Denver Fire Department responded to a fire at what was believed to be an abandoned building in the area of the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood of Denver Tuesday. According to DPD, crews responded to the structure fire at 4236 York Street. (credit: CBS) The flames could be seen at 11:50 a.m. from across the city. A half hour later there was still smoke coming from the building. The #DenverfireDepartment is fighting a second alarm fire involving two buildings at 4236 York. No injuries are reported and fire is still uncontrolled. pic.twitter.com/vVQlQeXEEP — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) November 16, 2021

