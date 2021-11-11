WEB EXTRA: Firefighters Rescue Deer From Canal

PHOENIX - Phoenix firefighters helped rescue two dogs and several hamsters from a burning apartment near 19th Avenue and Northern late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to an apartment complex in the area after black smoke was seen coming from one of the units. Crews found a small fire burning...
Fire crews rescued a deer trapped in a canal Sunday afternoon in Sacramento County. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District water rescue crews responded around 3 p.m. to Tributary and Gold Canal near Gold River, according to social media posts, where they located a deer who had “completely given up.”. Crews successfully...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HANOVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters sprung into action after being called to rescue a dog in Beaver County.
A Jack Russell Terrier chased a raccoon into a water-filled pipe on Cain Road in Hanover Township.
Firefighters from Hookstown and Hanover brought in a backhoe to dig several feet down the pipe and were able to pull the dog out and return it to its owner.
They also rescued the raccoon.
Indianapolis (IN) firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon, November 2, 2021, to rescue an injured worker from the 11th floor of a building under construction. The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) TacTeam 7 along with crews from Station 13 were dispatched to 421 N Pennsylvania St (Pennsylvania and Vermont). The 911 caller told IFD Dispatch that a piece of debris fell and hit the worker, causing nonlife-threatening injuries. The injuries however, prevented the 42-year-old worker from evacuating the building on his own accord.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Firefighters conduct rescues all the time, but few can compare to what the Syracuse Fire Department did Friday morning. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a man had gotten trapped behind a wall inside the Landmark Theatre. Employees called 911 after hearing someone banging...
Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa. Nov. 2—A Jeannette man was arraigned Tuesday on police accusations that he threatened firefighters who were trying to rescue him from an SUV crash in the city last month. Louie A. Bevilacqua, 25, is charged with driving under the influence, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, drug...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — First responders saved a litter of puppies from a house fire in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Thursday morning. When the fire broke out at about 11:40 a.m., the puppies were left helpless in the blaze. Fort Smith firefighters attacked the flames, vented the roof, and then went...
CHATTANOOGA, TN — A team of Chattanooga firefighters was able to help a puppy that had its head stuck in a bottle. A Chattanooga police officer found the puppy and brought it to the fire station, as reported by WRCB. Pictures posted on Twitter and Facebook show the firefighters working to cut the blue bottle off the puppy’s neck.
A dog has been rescued from a storm drain after being missing since Halloween. The small pet was found in a storm drain and rescued by the Oklahoma City Fire Department and Oklahoma City Animal Welfare on Thursday, FOX 25 reports. The fire department shared a photo of the dog...
According to HFD, the fire originated in a “makeshift living area” within a tunnel along the Kapalama Canal, but its cause is undetermined. Total damage from the fire is estimated at $5,000, including $4,000 to the tunnel and $1,000 to its contents. Honolulu firefighters this morning extinguished a fire at...
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Good Samaritans acted quickly with the assistance of Port Orange police officers after a pizza delivery driver ran off the road into a canal. The incident happened Friday night after heavy rain associated with a Nor'easter brought flash flooding to portions of Flagler and Volusia counties.
The More Mesa Bluffs have always been one of Santa Barbara’s most popular places to walk with four-legged friends.
The post Santa Barbara County firefighters rescuing more dogs from cliffsides appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
(CBS4) – Denver Fire Department responded to a fire at what was believed to be an abandoned building in the area of the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood of Denver Tuesday.
According to DPD, crews responded to the structure fire at 4236 York Street.
(credit: CBS)
The flames could be seen at 11:50 a.m. from across the city. A half hour later there was still smoke coming from the building.
The #DenverfireDepartment is fighting a second alarm fire involving two buildings at 4236 York. No injuries are reported and fire is still uncontrolled. pic.twitter.com/vVQlQeXEEP
— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) November 16, 2021
On Friday, Gilbert firefighters came to the rescue of a horse named “Fish.” Watch as the crew, with the help of heavy equipment, fish “Fish” out of a ditch it had fallen into. Gilbert Fire And Rescue posted the video and following message on Facebook:. How many people does it...
OAKLEY (KPIX) — A woman driver and a child were hurt when their car slammed into the side of a Taco Bell, in Oakland Tuesday night, according to police.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said a 30-year-old woman was behind the wheel with a three-year-old child in the car.
Arriving officers found that the vehicle had collided into a pillar of the fast food restaurant, trapping the two people inside the car. The collision caused major damage to both the car and the building.
A witness said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed...
California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was apparently speeding along S. Gertrude Ave. when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Horner Avenue and ran into the passenger side of an SUV. Two Stockton residents were inside the SUV, an 81-year-old man who was driving and an 84-year-old woman. The driver suffered major injuries while the passenger was killed in the crash, officers say.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Search and Rescue team helped find a disoriented dirt biker near Rampart Range. The call for help came Tuesday night.
(credit: Douglas County Search and Rescue)
Crews say the biker was far south on a trail, but couldn’t find his way around. They were able to reach him and get him back to his vehicle.
The team, made up of all volunteers, is a nonprofit.
ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A SUV crashed into an office building in Rohnert Park Wednesday afternoon, injuring the driver and an employee who was working inside. Around 3:40 p.m., officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were called to 50 Professional Center Drive and found a gold GMC Yukon that crashed into the building. Officers said the driver was still seated and that there were no other occupants inside the SUV.
Comments / 0